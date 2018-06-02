This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 2 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'One thing's for sure - we are desperately keen for Ulster to be strong'

Joe Schmidt and the IRFU understand that Ulster need an out-half

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,483 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/4049685

IT’S RARE THAT an Irish province would still be looking to sign a player in as important a position as out-half at this late stage of the season, but then it hasn’t exactly been a run-of-the-mill season.

Ulster lost their leading out-half when Paddy Jackson’s contract was revoked in April, before their attempt to bring in a foreign signing – South African playmaker Elton Jantjies – to replace him was knocked back by the IRFU.

Johnny McPhillips Johnny McPhillips was Ulster's first-choice 10 at the end of their season. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The union hoped that one of Ross Byrne or Joey Carbery would shift to Belfast to sort the problem but both players rejected the opportunity, with the former staying put in Leinster and the latter opting for a move to Munster next season.

All of this, of course, leaves Ulster still without an out-half to compliment and help develop the youthful promise of 21-year-old Johnny McPhillips.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt fielded plenty of questions this week about Carbery heading to Munster, insisting he didn’t have a heavy influence on the move, but he was also asked about where this all leaves Ulster.

Schmidt is one of the key decision-makers in Irish rugby, although he stressed that IRFU performance director David Nucifora is the person who makes the final calls around player contracting and transfers.

For Ulster, there are two options: a non-Irish-qualified [NIQ] player or an Irish out-half from one of the other provinces.

With regards to that second option, Munster is the obvious place to look. Carbery’s arrival could swell their out-half stocks to five players when taking into account Ian Keatley, JJ Hanrahan, Bill Johnston and Tyler Bleyendaal – who Munster insist will recover from a neck injury next season.

Keatley has been strongly linked with a move to Ulster in recent weeks, although Hanrahan and Johnston might be longer-term solutions.

That said, neither 25-year-old Hanrahan or 21-year-old Johnston have the kind of experience at out-half that Ulster have lost with Jackson’s exit.

PIC Bill Johnston and Ian Keatley are part of what could be a backlog at Munster. Source: Inpho

Going abroad at this stage of the season is possibly tricky, but options like Quade Cooper – another who has been linked with Ulster recently – are still available and competitions such as the Mitre 10 Cup or Currie Cup feature many talented players.

Schmidt stressed that Ireland hope to see Ulster’s out-half issue resolved, pointing out that Nucifora will be the key IRFU influence as Schmidt worries about the tour of Australia.

“That’s part of his brief,” said Schmidt. “It’s something that he will balance up and make a decision on. Is there potentially a concertina effect with the movement of Carbery?

“That’s potentially part of a solution, maybe an NIQ is another part of a solution. One thing’s for sure – we are desperately keen for Ulster to be strong. We need as many people at the top table as possible, being competitive and looking to be as good as they can be.

“I know that David Nucifora is very keen for that as well. He has the job of an impossible balancing act of trying to keep all those balls in the air and I guess there’s going to be a fair few discussions over the next few days between the provinces about what happens now.

“One of the things with Joey going, the two Ireland U20 10s, Harry [Byrne] and Conor [Dean], they’re both Leinster, Ciaran Frawley had one start in the Pro14 and was man of the match.

“One of the really good things is that those guys will emerge and step up too. That’s another bonus that’s only occurred to me now, there might be a window for some of those guys to get involved.”

David Nucifora The IRFU's David Nucifora. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Leinster, with their strong tradition of bringing through homegrown talent, will endeavour to ensure those youngsters progress, but we can be certain that they would prefer if Carbery was returning to them next season.

Ulster, meanwhile, will be hoping to get their own out-half issue resolved sooner rather than later.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It’s still quite raw at the moment but I’m happy that I made the right decision’

Rory Best ruled out of Ireland’s tour of Australia with hamstring injury

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Deschamps defends Pogba as fans whistle star during impressive win over Italy
Deschamps defends Pogba as fans whistle star during impressive win over Italy
Colombian footballer killed and team-mate injured in Cali gun attack
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
IRELAND
'He's been coaching for two years in our environment': Schmidt excited to bring Payne's influence to Oz
'He's been coaching for two years in our environment': Schmidt excited to bring Payne's influence to Oz
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
Stander hopes Carbery's grace under pressure can push Munster to final step
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle to play in Dublin next month while Burnley set up Turner's Cross return
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle to play in Dublin next month while Burnley set up Turner's Cross return
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'A lot of people thought that this year it might be just a one-horse race'
'A lot of people thought that this year it might be just a one-horse race'
Students keep up the pace at top of the First Division with defeat of Ramblers
Sligo pick up big win on the road against disappointing Candystripes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie