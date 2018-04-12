  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Springbok out-half Goosen returns from 'retirement' against Munster

The 25-year-old comes straight into the Cheetahs’ 10 shirt.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 12:29 PM
54 minutes ago 2,951 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3954029

THE CHEETAHS HAVE named South African international Johan Goosen at out-half for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Munster in Bloemfontein [KO 6.35pm Irish time, Sky Sports].

Johan Goosen scores a try Source: Photosport/Tertius Pickard/INPHO

The 13-times capped Springbok announced his ‘retirement’ from rugby in December 2016, despite having previously signed a lucrative contract with French club Racing 92 until the summer of 2020.

Goosen was said to have taken up a job as a commercial director at a horse stud farm in South Africa, although Racing soon launched legal proceedings against him, accusing him and his associates of “blatant fraud.”

Midi Olympique subsequently reported that Goosen’s ‘retirement’ from rugby was due to Montpellier owner Mohad Altrad making an offer to the player to sign for Gloucester in the Premiership.

Altrad was close to buying a majority stake in Gloucester at the time, although that plan later fell through.

Midi Olympique reported that retirement was seen as a method of extricating Goosen from his four-year deal with Racing.

More recent reports in France have suggested that Altrad has now agreed to buy Goosen out of his Racing contract to play for Montpellier, and the South African is set to return to the Top 14 next season.

Goosen has been training with the Cheetahs for the last month or so in an effort to regain fitness before that move and he has now been named for their clash with Munster tomorrow night.

He comes straight into the team as the starting out-half as the Cheetahs look to continue a three-game winning streak.

Niel Marais, who was in the 10 shirt last weekend against the Cardiff Blues, moves to inside centre, while Clinton Swart comes onto the bench for Rory Duncan’s side.

Cheetahs:

15. Clayton Blommetjies
14. William Small-Smith
13. Francois Venter (captain)
12. Niel Marais
11. Sibahle Maxwane
10. Johan Goosen
9. Tian Meyer

1. Ox Nche
2. Torsten van Jaarsveld
3. Johan Coetzee
4. Carl Wegner
5. Reniel Hugo
6. Paul Schoeman
7. Oupa Mohoje
8. Uzair Cassiem

Replacements:

16. Jacques du Toit
17. Charles Marais
18. Tom Botha
19. Rynier Bernardo
20. Henco Venter
21. Zee Mkhabela
22. Clinton Swart
23. AJ Coertzen

Zebo returns at fullback as Munster mix things up for Cheetahs clash

No O’Halloran in the matchday squad but Aki back for Connacht

