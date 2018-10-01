This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'

Johann van Graan knows he will find out where his Munster side truly stand in the coming two weeks.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 1 Oct 2018, 7:10 AM
1 hour ago 4,227 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4262165

Ryan Bailey reports from Thomond Park

IF ONLY MUNSTER could play at home every week.

While Saturday’s nine-try evisceration of an understrength and injury-ravaged Ulster was the shot in the arm Johann van Graan’s side needed after their Cardiff no-show, the bottom line is that the sterner challenges which lie ahead will provide a more accurate barometer of where they sit.

Joey Carbery Joey Carbery streaks clear for one of Munster's nine tries on Saturday night. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Munster rebounded emphatically from their defeat on the road last time out by swatting a sorry Ulster outfit aside with minimal fuss and complete disdain in Limerick, as the southern province made it three home bonus-point wins this season.

But this facile 64-7 win — their record Pro14 victory — comes with a number of caveats, not least because it was a low-key inter-pro derby, but because Munster’s home form has never been the problem.

Finding consistency of performance, particularly on the road has been their downfall in recent times, no more so than in last season’s Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster at the RDS.

Van Graan’s side return to the capital for Saturday’s eagerly anticipated shoot-out with their provincial rivals at the Aviva Stadium, ahead of the start of the Heineken Champions Cup opener, with Munster on the road for a daunting trip to Exeter Chiefs.

They are the real tests, and the next block of fixtures will ultimately decide the direction of Munster’s campaign, with the challenge now to replicate their strong home form on the road.

“I’ll tell you after the next two weeks,” van Graan laughed, when asked to assess where his Munster side are in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s inter-pro massacre. 

“It’s difficult to say. My belief is that you start every week from zero. I said right at the beginning, the season is so long, if you look from May to now, you can’t see it.

“The only one now is Leinster. The best side in Europe. The best side in the Pro14. What more can you say about them? Munster haven’t won in the Aviva for quite a while so it’s a great challenge from our point of view. They are a side we respect a lot. We’re looking forward to it.”

Consistency is now the key word for Munster after an up-and-down start to the season which has included three comfortable home wins, and two away horror shows, to see them lie in third in Conference A. 

“I don’t think last week [defeat to Cardiff] knocked our confidence. We are a very confident group,” van Graan continued.

“We have got big dreams and I said from the beginning, a man has got to dream big because big dreams make a man’s blood stir. It wasn’t really as confidence knock, it was more ‘Listen, that wasn’t good enough.’

“We’ll enjoy tonight, reassess on Monday morning where we are and then go to a pretty tough challenge next Saturday.

Peter O’Mahony scores a try Peter O'Mahony scored Munster's fifth try. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I watched them [Leinster] quite a bit over the last 48 hours. Impressive side, almost their full Test side so that will be a massive challenge for us.

“All that we can control is our form and we as a squad said it is no good to go one up and one down, we want to be consistent. Consistency is one of the words that we targeted throughout pre-season, so we will look for a consistent 80-minute performance next Saturday.

“Like I said, the challenge is to do it against the best club team currently in Europe and possibly in the world, so that will be a big challenge to us and one that we are looking forward to.

“Once we started the pre-season you kinda look at the champions of Europe and the champions of Pro14. In that semi-final we came within one point, they were better than us on that day. We are looking forward to the opportunity to play against them.”

The South African agreed Saturday’s tea-time clash against Leo Cullen’s side will serve as a far more relevant gauge heading into Europe: “Most definitely. When you go away in the Aviva against the best team in Europe, it is a reality check.”

On the injury front, Munster came through Saturday relatively unscathed with Mike Haley pulling up with a tight hamstring in the captain’s run and dropping out of the squad, with Alex Wootton promoted and more than taking his chance with a try-scoring display. 

As for Munster’s new half-back pairing of Alby Mathewson and man-of-the-match Joey Carbery, van Graan smiled when asked if they would renew their partnership against Leinster in round six.

“I’ll tell you next Friday at 12!”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Ligue 1 game stopped for over 20 minutes due to crowd trouble as rivals clash for first time since '93
    Ligue 1 game stopped for over 20 minutes due to crowd trouble as rivals clash for first time since '93
    Sam Vokes the match-winner for Burnley as Cardiff slip to fourth successive defeat
    'He's my little friend': Griezmann plays down spat with Real Madrid ace Ramos
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    United have âbig decisionâ to make over Mourinho â Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    United have ‘big decision’ to make over Mourinho – Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba
    'I have no complaints with the players' attitude' - Mourinho says Manchester United lacked quality, not desire
    MUNSTER
    'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'
    'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    Van Graan pleased with Munster's response ahead of Leinster clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie