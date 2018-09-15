This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'd like to apologise to our fans. It was probably the worst 45 minutes we've had'

Cork City manager John Caulfield apologised to supporters following his side’s 4-2 defeat against Bohemians.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 1:30 PM
58 minutes ago 2,414 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4237524
Cork City manager John Caulfield.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork City manager John Caulfield.
Cork City manager John Caulfield.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JOHN CAULFIELD HAS apologised to Cork City supporters following his side’s disastrous 4-2 defeat away to Bohemians on Friday night, with the result potentially leaving the champions nine points adrift of top spot in the Premier Division.

The Gypsies took a 4-1 lead heading into half-time at Dalymount Park following a poor opening half display from the visitors to the capital, with Damien Delaney’s own goal after 10 minutes setting the tone for a disappointing night for his side.

League leaders Dundalk are currently six points ahead in the race for the title, with Stephen Kenny’s side also having a game in hand. Manager Caulfield admitted that Friday’s loss was one of the worst halves of football under his tenure at the club.

I’d like to apologise to our fans who travelled and our fans at home,” he said. “It was probably the worst 45 minutes that we’ve had.

“We made a lot of mistakes and we gifted goals away, and that’s what’s disappointing. People may say after last week’s win [ 7-0 against Longford Town], did the changes disrupt us, but we still have very established players and good lads. At the moment we had a very bad 45 minutes, so we have to build for next week’s match.”

Delaney’s own goal was compounded by a quick-fire double from Daniel Kelly, before Bohemians captain Derek Pender skipped through the penalty area following an individual run to restore his side’s three goal advantage after Graham Cummins had made it 3-1.

A second-half strike from Jimmy Keohane halved the deficit at 4-2, however Keith Long’s side held firm to record a shock win against the SSE Airtricity League and FAI Cup champions.

I would put it down to the fact that we made incredible mistakes, which is very unlike the lads,” the Cork boss said when asked why his side had succumbed to defeat.

“There is no hiding place and you just have to accept that that’s gone and go back in on Monday and get yourself ready for a big home game next Friday night.

“Bohs are on a very good run and they’ve very good players. They put us under pressure, but at the same time we do think that some of the goals were very soft.”

The champions were without Kieran Sadlier, who scored an impressive hat-trick in their FAI Cup quarter-final against Longford, as well as Gary Buckley. However Caulfield was adamant that injuries were not an excuse for the defeat.

John Caulfield dejected after the game Cork City trail Dundalk by six points, with the Lilywhites also having a game in hand. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It was disappointing the week that was in it. After last week, we were looking to build a bit of momentum. But look, all the players that played are established in our league. A lot of them have been a part of the historic team that we’ve had winning back-to-back FAI Cups, doubles.

Some of the new players [brought] a lot of experience and have played in our league, so the team we put out was still full of top guys. You’ll always miss players with a few injuries, so there is no excuse from our point of view.

“We still had a team good enough to perform. Bohs played really well and I’d like to congratulate them, but at the same time a lot of our players know we didn’t do well tonight.”

When asked if a potential nine point gap was too big to overcome with five games remaining in the Premier Division, Caulfield said: “Our league form over the last couple of games has been poor.

“The most important thing for us is getting back to putting in performances. We’re at home next week [against Dundalk] and we just need to get three points on the board.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    LIVERPOOL
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League
    PSG prepare for crunch Liverpool clash with Parc stroll
    'How would that work?' - Klopp hits back at Neville’s call for Liverpool to ignore Champions League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    BOXING
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Golden Boy president: Vegas win will make Spike the no.1 middleweight contender in the world
    'I loved drinking': Spike a better fighter and father after winning battle with booze

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie