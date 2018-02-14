  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 15 February, 2018
'The concussion hit me for six really' - Ireland's Egan happy to be back after fears

The Brentford skipper sustained two concussions in quick succession this season.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 2:44 PM
9 hours ago 3,062 Views 1 Comment
Back in action: John Egan.
Image: Adam Davy
Back in action: John Egan.
Back in action: John Egan.
Image: Adam Davy

IRISH INTERNATIONAL AND Brentford captain John Egan has opened up on his recent experience with concussion.

Last weekend he made his first appearance for the club since before Christmas. The Cork native sustained two concussions in four months, leaving him sidelined and obviously concerned — particularly following the second.

That was sustained in the run-up to Brentford’s win over Norwich on 22 December, while he was forced off the field 15 minutes into their 3-0 beating of Bolton Wanderers on 23 September with his first.

Egan returned to the match-day squad just under two weeks ago, and has since spoken about his — and the club’s — concussion concerns, and of how he had to see a specialist.

“The concussion hit me for six really and it has taken a while to get better,” the centre-back told getwestlondon.co.uk.

“The medical team were great with me. They were very patient and the gaffer as well. It took a few weeks to get my head right. It’s great to be back out there and back fit and healthy. Hopefully that can continue.

“It was my second one of the season. It took a bit longer than normal to heal. Concussion is a bit of a grey area. No scans can determine the extent. It’s all about how you’re feeling. I tried to return to play a couple of times and I wasn’t feeling great.

“These things worry you at the time so hopefully I’ve come out of it stronger.”

John Egan with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson Egan made his Ireland debut last March. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

He added: “You try and have a look at stuff and see how people have got better. The main thing is time.

“Going to see the specialist which the club sorted out was good for my head. He was able to tell me it’d be fine but it’d take longer than expected.

“No footballer wants to be injured but it’s part and parcel of the game. You have to take your time and get back right.”

The 25-year-old, who’s a son of the Kerry Gaelic football legend of the same name, was handed his Ireland debut by Martin O’Neill against Iceland last March.

Since joining Championship outfit Brenford in the summer of 2016, he’s been progressing well there and regularly featuring on the scoresheet.

And he insists that that will continue — past concussion experiences aside — upon his full return.

“As a centre-half you have to put your body on the line and that won’t change.”

Blackburn’s promising Irish defender makes long-awaited comeback after injury nightmare

‘Alexis Sanchez ran 8km home… because he left his keys in his car!’

