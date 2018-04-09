  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kingston to leave Harlequins after 17-year service

Director of rugby John Kingston will depart Harlequins at the end of the season, the Premiership club have confirmed.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Apr 2018, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,113 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3949155
Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston
Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston
Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston

HARLEQUINS HAVE ANNOUNCED director of rugby John Kingston will leave the club at the end of the season by mutual agreement.

Kingston joined the coaching staff in 2001 and was promoted to his current role in April 2016 to replace Conor O’Shea, who left to take charge of Italy.

Quins finished sixth in the Premiership last season, securing qualification for the European Champions Cup in the process, but have struggled in 2017-18.

They sit ninth in the table having managed just seven wins in 19 league games, while they finished bottom of their group in Europe.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I will be leaving Harlequins at the end of this season,” Kingston said in a statement on the club’s website.

“I have been at Harlequins for 17 years in differing roles and have grown to love the club almost as if it were part of my family. 

“I am immensely proud of the significant successes that I have been part of in winning the Aviva Premiership, two European Challenge Cup trophies and the LV Cup.

“The obstacles this season have been well documented and no one has been more disappointed by our results than me.”

Kingston – who was previously Quins’ head coach before becoming director of rugby - only signed a contract extension in January but the team have won just once in seven league outings in 2018.

“This season has been hugely frustrating and disappointing for everyone at Harlequins, and for none more so than John. With considerable regret, we have agreed that John should step down as director of rugby,” chief executive David Ellis said.

“On behalf of all at Harlequins, I would like to express our genuine gratitude to John for all he has done during his time at the club.”

- Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Kidney’s Irish win, Madigan seals promotion, and all of the exiles action

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Johnny and Isa, theyâve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
FOOTBALL
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
LIVERPOOL
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie