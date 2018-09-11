Former Mayo boss Maughan rubber-stamped as new Offaly football manager

JOHN MAUGHAN’S APPOINTMENT as Offaly’s new senior football manager was officially ratified this evening.

Maughan was recommended last month by the four-man committee tasked with spearheading the search, and that proposal was rubber-stamped at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

The Claremorris man previously managed his native Mayo to three All-Ireland finals (1996, 1997 and 2004) and also had stints in charge of the Fermanagh and Roscommon footballers.

But undoubtedly his finest moment in management came in 1992 when he led the Clare footballers to their historic Munster senior football title.

Most recently, he was in charge of Lahardane McHales who won both the Mayo and Connacht junior club titles in 2017 before losing to Multyfarnham of Westmeath in the All-Ireland semis.

