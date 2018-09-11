This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Mayo boss Maughan rubber-stamped as new Offaly football manager

Maughan takes the reins with the Faithful’s footballers.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 10:52 PM
18 minutes ago 397 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4231070
Maughan: ratified.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Maughan: ratified.
Maughan: ratified.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHN MAUGHAN’S APPOINTMENT as Offaly’s new senior football manager was officially ratified this evening.

Maughan was recommended last month by the four-man committee tasked with spearheading the search, and that proposal was rubber-stamped at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

The Claremorris man previously managed his native Mayo to three All-Ireland finals (1996, 1997 and 2004) and also had stints in charge of the Fermanagh and Roscommon footballers.

But undoubtedly his finest moment in management came in 1992 when he led the Clare footballers to their historic Munster senior football title.

Most recently, he was in charge of Lahardane McHales who won both the Mayo and Connacht junior club titles in 2017 before losing to Multyfarnham of Westmeath in the All-Ireland semis.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Alderweireld 'not disappointed' about Man United transfer collapse
    Alderweireld 'not disappointed' about Man United transfer collapse
    Uefa set to launch third European club competition
    Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham
    IRELAND
    O'Brien nets on debut as Ireland steady the leaking ship in Wroclaw
    O'Brien nets on debut as Ireland steady the leaking ship in Wroclaw
    As it happened: Poland v Ireland, International friendly
    10 ways Twitter is reacting to the news that Trump has possibly just cancelled his trip to Ireland
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Zidane announces he's ready to return to work amid Man United links
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    Four in 10 people support Keane and O’Neill in wake of leaked voice message
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie