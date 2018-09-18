This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eddie Jones' England bring in experienced John Mitchell as defence coach

The former All Blacks head coach is an intriguing appointment a year out from the World Cup.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 2:44 PM
14 minutes ago 366 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4241936

ENGLAND HAVE CONFIRMED the appointment of John Mitchell as defence coach after buying the New Zealander out of his contract with the Blue Bulls.

Former All Blacks head coach Mitchell has previously been part of the England coaching team, working under Clive Woodward from 1997 to 2000.

John Mitchell Mitchell has vast experience. Source: Photosport/Bruce Lim/INPHO

Mitchell now joins Eddie Jones’ staff a year out from the World Cup, with Paul Gustard having left the defence coach role in May to join Harlequins.

England have also confirmed that Scott Wisemantel will continue in his role as an attack consultant, having linked up with them for the June tour of South Africa.

54-year-old Mitchell is highly experienced, having also held head coaching positions with the US, Lions, Western Force, Chiefs, Waikato, and Sale Sharks, while he also had a short stint as Ireland forwards coach under Murray Kidd in 1996.

He joined the Blue Bulls as executive of rugby last year, winning four games in 2017 and six this year.

The South African franchise’s defensive record was relatively poor under Mitchell, but England boss Jones is convinced that the Kiwi can help improve his team in that area ahead of the World Cup.

“Defence is a key pillar of our game and John is an experienced coach,” said Jones.

“He’s coached the All Blacks, USA Rugby and a number of Super Rugby sides so he will bring a wealth of experience and add to the coaching mix we have here.”

Eddie Jones with Joe Schmidt before the game Ireland got the better of Jones' England in this year's Six Nations. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The dynamic between Mitchell and Jones, who is just four years older than the Kiwi, will be intriguing to follow as they look to turn England’s fortunes around after the disappointment of last season.

A number of Mitchell’s previous coaching roles have ended in controversial circumstances.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with England Rugby and support Eddie Jones as head coach,” said Mitchell.

“I will be joining an elite high-performance programme, Test team and coaching group where I will use all my experience and focus to bring the necessary clarity and confidence to the players from a defensive perspective.”

Wisemantel, who worked with Jones’ Japan at the 2015 World Cup, will continue to provide England with support around their attack coaching for the November Tests.

“We are really pleased to have Scott back for the Quilter Internationals as we continue to develop our attack,” said Jones. “He did a great job with us in South Africa in June.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East
    CORK
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    CROKE PARK
    Record-breaking attendance of over 50,000 watches Ladies All-Ireland football final
    Record-breaking attendance of over 50,000 watches Ladies All-Ireland football final
    Classy Tyrone fire six goals past Meath to lift All-Ireland intermediate crown
    Aiming to atone for Croke Park setbacks, ladies football success and getting set for life in Abu Dhabi
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    'Shane Duffy is a big lad... And he's gone down easily under an innocuous challenge'
    'Golden Boot win masked Kane's problems'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie