  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'These are moments you can never get back': Muldoon determined to make final matches count

While the rest of the Pro14 schedule has been snowed under, Connacht will face a formidable task at altitude in Bloemfontein.

By Morgan Piek Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 12:05 AM
3 hours ago 1,321 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3882391

Morgan Piek reports from Grey College, Bloemfontein

KIERAN KEANE PUT his Super Rugby experience to work as Connacht bucked a European trend ahead of their Pro14 clash with the Cheetahs this afternoon (kick-off 17.35 Sky Sports).

Connacht arrived in Bloemfontein on Monday afternoon, a change of tack as most Pro14 visitors have opted to spend the week at the coast and then catch a flight to the Free State just before the game.

A former attack coach with the Chiefs, Keane has afforded his team the time to acclimatise to the altitude, something that has bitten every team apart from the Glasgow Warriors in the Cheetahs’ maiden season in European competition.

From a player’s perspective, they have enjoyed themselves, although the heat and sun has caused quite a few necks to hastily seek shelter to avoid the glare during Thursday’s training session at the rugby factory, Grey College.

Captain John Muldoon, admits that the lure of a trip to South Africa played a part in his decision to play on for one more year before hanging up the boots at the end of this season.

John Muldoon Grey College resized (1) Source: Morgan Piek

“Last season was one of those in-between seasons, was I going to play on, or was I going to retire,” said the stalwart of Connacht rugby.

“Then we got a new coach in the chance to go to South Africa was actually a deciding factor in staying on.

These are moments that you can never get back. While you can come back as a coach or a spectator, you’ll never come back and experience it in the playing sense.

“A long time doing it, it’s very hard to just give it up. It’s that locker-room mentally and just hanging out with your friends is very difficult (to give up) and everything must come to an end at some stage, but I’ve had a good old innings of it.”

While enjoying one of his last outings for Connacht is important, Muldoon, realises that they are in South Africa on a business trip. Connacht begin the weekend fifth and 11 points off third-place Cheetahs but have to consider the play-offs a possibility.

“It’s a big when you look at the play-offs and the table. Unfortunately we made it a little more difficult for ourselves a couple of weeks ago against Zebre. We got back on track in Treviso last week, but this week it’s another big game for us before a small break.

“It’s not going to be easy at home against the Cheetahs. They’ve only lost to the Glasgow Warriors who are flying high in the league as well.

“We are going to have to get some sort of result here if we want to have a look at the play-offs. Play-offs aren’t easy, we’ve been there before. It tells the story of a team’s consistency and that is something that we have lacked this season.”

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies
14 Craig Barry
13 Francois Venter ( captain)
12 Nico Lee
11 Luther Obi
10 Niel Marais
9 Zee Mkhabela

1 Ox Nche
2 Torsten van Jaarsveld
3 Johan Coetzee
4 Justin Basson
5 Reniel Hugo
6 Paul Schoeman
7 Henco Venter
8 Uzair Cassiem

Replacements

16 Jacques du Toit
17 Charles Marais
18 Tom Botha
19 Renier Bernardo
20 Oupa Mohoje
21 Tian Meyer
22 Fred Zeilinga
23 Sibhale Maxano

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Eoin Griffin
12. Pita Ahki
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. James Cannon
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Jarrad Butler
8 John Muldoon (captain)

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Denis Coulson
18. Dominic Robertson McCoy
19. Gavin Thornbury
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. James Mitchell
22. Craig Ronaldson
23. Niyi Adeolokun

‘As your stereotypical ginger Irish man, walking out into 30 degree heat is dangerous stuff’

Dillane starts for Connacht against Cheetahs in Bloemfontein

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Morgan Piek

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'There's no connection between the players': Pogba would be better at City or Spurs says Ince
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
FOOTBALL
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
'It's his last season at Man Utd': Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic departure
IRELAND
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'I grew up watching Drico, D’Arcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
Storm waves in the west moved boulders onto the top of this cliff
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie