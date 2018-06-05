Ex-Ireland international eyes promotion after taking over at League Two club

JOHN SHERIDAN HAS been tasked with turning Carlisle United’s fortunes around after the former Ireland international was appointed the club’s new manager on a two-year deal.

The 53-year-old takes over at the League Two outfit after a short spell in charge of Fleetwood Town last season, as he saved the club from relegation from the third tier.

Sheridan, who has previously had spells with several Football League clubs including Oldham, Notts County, Plymouth, Newport and Chesterfield, assumes the reins from Keith Curle, who left Carlisle after three-and-a-half years at the helm.

The former midfielder has a long history of bringing clubs to new heights, most notably when he led Chesterfield to promotion to League One in 2011 and won the Football League trophy with the club the following season.

And Sheridan — who won 34 caps for Ireland, including appearances at Euro 1988 and the 1990 and 1994 World Cups — has made no secret of his hopes for Carlisle, with the new manager stating that his aim is to earn promotion for the Brunton Park outfit term after they finished 10th last year.

“There are challenges for the club, yes, but I’m going to face them head-on,” he said.

“I’m not going to skirt around issues. My job is to take control from day one, and make sure that the club is fit to succeed. I also want to show fans that I’m committed and willing to work hard. Carlisle is an ambitious club, and I’m going to make good on those ambitions.

“I have no hesitation saying that my hopes are to get Carlisle promoted. I have ambition, vision and want to establish a strong DNA within the football club.”

