'I feel there is unfinished business there' - Terry hints at possible return to Aston Villa

JOHN TERRY SAYS he has ‘unfinished business’ at Aston Villa as he continues to ponder his next move.

The former England and Chelsea captain is currently a free agent after leaving the Championship club in the summer, following their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

Villa were beaten by Fulham in the play-off final, and Terry admits that he continues to smart from the defeat, before dropping a hint that he could yet return to Villa Park.

“When we spoke in the summer, it wasn’t long after the season and I was still hurting,” he told the Daily Mail.

I loved my time at Aston Villa. I am still devastated that we didn’t go up. The manager, players and supporters were incredible with me but I hate losing and I feel there is unfinished business there.

“Steve Bruce is a great man and with the backing of the new owners, Steve will hopefully get the club back into the Premier League.

“Don’t get me wrong, if I don’t play again I am content with what has been an unbelievable career, but I’m still hungry to go and play if everything around it is right. If it’s right for me and my family.”

Terry insists he is raring to go if he can find a club, with Portuguese giants Sporting already expressing an interest in securing his signature.

Indeed, presidential candidate Pedro Madeira Rodrigues claims he already has an agreement in place with the 37-year-old.

“I am in the best condition I have been in for the last eight to 10 years of my career,” Terry added.

“I’ve had a brilliant summer, the first time in 20 years I have been able to get away like that with my family during the school holidays.

“I was away so much last year because I was fully committed to giving everything to Aston Villa, but now I am fully recharged.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!