This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Terry reportedly set for shock move to Spartak Moscow after undergoing medical

The 37-year-old is said to have undergone a medical with Spartak officials in Rome.

By AFP Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 6:39 PM
6 minutes ago 128 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4226156
Terry is currently a free agent after leaving Aston Villa.
Image: Richard Sellers
Terry is currently a free agent after leaving Aston Villa.
Terry is currently a free agent after leaving Aston Villa.
Image: Richard Sellers

FORMER CHELSEA AND England star John Terry is set to make a shock move to Russian club Spartak Moscow, according to reports on Saturday.

Terry spent last season with Championship side Aston Villa, but left after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League.

The 37-year-old defender had been linked with a return to Villa Park, but instead it appears he will make an unexpected switch to Spartak.

Terry is said to have undergone a medical with Spartak officials in Rome after pulling out of a scheduled charity match at Celtic on Saturday.

The Russian club are managed by Massimo Carrera, who was former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s assistant with Juventus and Italy.

Terry played under Conte at Chelsea before leaving the Blues in 2017 and it is believed the Italian gave Carrera a glowing reference about his former centre-back.

Spartak, said to have offered Terry £1.8 million for his year in Moscow, hinted at an imminent announcement on their Twitter account, saying they were opening the doors for “a very important guest”.

Moscow has a painful place in Terry’s past after his missed penalty in the 2008 Champions League final shoot-out against Manchester United played a major role in Chelsea’s defeat.

Terry was one of Chelsea’s most decorated players, winning five Premier Leagues, five FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He also won 78 caps for England and captained his country before being stripped of the armband after the Football Association ruled he had racially abused QPR’s Anton Ferdinand.

Following Villa’s play-off final loss to Fulham last season, Terry had considered retiring.

But Terry told the Daily Mail on Saturday that he was keen to keep playing as long as possible.

“I am in the best condition I have been in for the last eight to 10 years of my career,” Terry said.

“I’ve had a brilliant summer, the first time in 20 years I have been able to get away like that with my family during the school holidays.

“I was away so much last year because I was fully committed to giving everything to Aston Villa, but now I am fully recharged.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I canât do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    Top two! Cork and Kilkenny name sides for Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final
    FOOTBALL
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    Diego Simeone's son fulfills prophecy with debut goal for Argentina
    'My conscience is really clear': Ramos unperturbed by potential Salah backlash
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery's Arsenal âfeels like a new clubâ - Bellerin
    Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin
    The world record 'throw-in specialist' looking to help Klopp's Liverpool towards the title
    Chelsea boss found out he was sacked by Napoli on TV

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie