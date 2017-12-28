Johnny Manziel looks set to revive his career in the Canadian Football League

JOHNNY MANZIEL COULD revive his career in Canada after the CFL announced it would approve any potential deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

It was confirmed on Thursday that CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie will give the green light for the free agent quarterback to play in 2018 if a contract can be negotiated with the Tiger-Cats, who hold Manziel’s rights.

Manziel, 25, was selected out of Texas A&M by the Cleveland Browns with the number 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He played in just 14 games for the Browns over two seasons and was cut in March 2016 amid a host of off-field issues, including a domestic violence charge that was dropped.

“Since last summer, the Canadian Football League has been engaged in a thorough process to determine the eligibility of Johnny Manziel,” read a CFL statement.

“This process has been conducted with the cooperation of Mr Manziel and independent of the team which currently holds his CFL rights, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“It has included an ongoing assessment by an independent expert on the issue of violence against women, a review by legal counsel, and an in-person interview of Mr Manziel conducted by the commissioner. As well, Mr Manziel has been required to meet a number of conditions set by the league.

“As a result of this process, the commissioner has now informed Mr Manziel and the Tiger-Cats he is prepared to approve a contract for Mr Manziel should one be negotiated.

“The process that led to this decision does, however, continue. Mr Manziel has been informed he must continue to meet a number of conditions in order to remain eligible. These conditions, while extensive and exacting, remain confidential.”

The Tiger-Cats also released a statement on Thursday, acknowledging that Manziel will be permitted to play if he can follow the rules.

“We have been notified that Johnny Manziel, on our negotiation list since September 2012, has gone through the formal process established by commissioner Randy Ambrosie, and that provided he meets the conditions laid out to him by the commissioner, is now eligible to play in the Canadian Football League in 2018 and beyond,” the statement read.

“We appreciate the CFL office and commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s due diligence in this matter. We also recognise Johnny Manziel for thus far demonstrating the attributes necessary to continue his career in our great league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

