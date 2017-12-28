  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Johnny Manziel looks set to revive his career in the Canadian Football League

The CFL has announced it will approve any potential deal for Johnny Manziel to play with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 9:18 PM
9 hours ago 5,490 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3772578
Johnny Manziel
Johnny Manziel
Johnny Manziel

JOHNNY MANZIEL COULD revive his career in Canada after the CFL announced it would approve any potential deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

It was confirmed on Thursday that CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie will give the green light for the free agent quarterback to play in 2018 if a contract can be negotiated with the Tiger-Cats, who hold Manziel’s rights.

Manziel, 25, was selected out of Texas A&M by the Cleveland Browns with the number 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He played in just 14 games for the Browns over two seasons and was cut in March 2016 amid a host of off-field issues, including a domestic violence charge that was dropped.

“Since last summer, the Canadian Football League has been engaged in a thorough process to determine the eligibility of Johnny Manziel,” read a CFL statement.

“This process has been conducted with the cooperation of Mr Manziel and independent of the team which currently holds his CFL rights, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“It has included an ongoing assessment by an independent expert on the issue of violence against women, a review by legal counsel, and an in-person interview of Mr Manziel conducted by the commissioner. As well, Mr Manziel has been required to meet a number of conditions set by the league.

“As a result of this process, the commissioner has now informed Mr Manziel and the Tiger-Cats he is prepared to approve a contract for Mr Manziel should one be negotiated.

“The process that led to this decision does, however, continue. Mr Manziel has been informed he must continue to meet a number of conditions in order to remain eligible. These conditions, while extensive and exacting, remain confidential.”

The Tiger-Cats also released a statement on Thursday, acknowledging that Manziel will be permitted to play if he can follow the rules.

“We have been notified that Johnny Manziel, on our negotiation list since September 2012, has gone through the formal process established by commissioner Randy Ambrosie, and that provided he meets the conditions laid out to him by the commissioner, is now eligible to play in the Canadian Football League in 2018 and beyond,” the statement read.

“We appreciate the CFL office and commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s due diligence in this matter. We also recognise Johnny Manziel for thus far demonstrating the attributes necessary to continue his career in our great league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

3 big races to watch on the final day of Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival

How a rom-com writer ended up making a film about one of sport’s most infamous scandals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Alexis Sanchez nets brace as Arsenal halt Crystal Palaceâs unbeaten run
Alexis Sanchez nets brace as Arsenal halt Crystal Palace’s unbeaten run
Liverpool teenager accuses Uefa of brushing racism 'under the carpet'
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
FOOTBALL
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
LIVERPOOL
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for Â£75m van Dijk
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for £75m van Dijk
'My boots were endorsed by the moustachioed Liverpool and Ireland winger... This sales pitch worked'
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk joins Liverpool for world-record fee
MUNSTER
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
Earls back on track for comeback after illness forced him out of Leinster defeat
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie