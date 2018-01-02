It looks like Jon Gruden will be the next coach of the Oakland Raiders

IT SOUNDS LIKE Jon Gruden is really coming back to coaching this time and it will happen with a team he is quite familiar with, the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders fired head coach Jack Del Rio on Sunday after the team finished a disappointing 6-10. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gruden will be the next head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

“It’s simple, you don’t make that move with Jack Del Rio unless you know you can get Jon Gruden,” Schefter said on ESPN. “Jon Gruden is going to be the next coach of the Oakland Raiders. The only question is when it happens.”

While the deal is not official yet, Schefter, along with Chris Mortensen, reported that the Raiders planned to aggressively pursue Gruden. According to their sources, Gruden would be “tempted to accept” the offer and that it could even include an ownership stake in the team.

It should also be noted that Gruden currently works for ESPN and presumably Schefter would not make such a proclamation without some assurance that his statement was accurate.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

