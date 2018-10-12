Confirmed! Former champion Jones to make MMA return with title fight against old foe

FORMER LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT champion Jon Jones will make his return to competitive mixed martial arts with a title fight against Alexander Gustafsson in December.

The bout has been officially announced after it was initially reported by Ariel Helwani of ESPN on Thursday, who wrote that Daniel Cormier is expected to be stripped of the title once the fight takes place.

The pair will clash at UFC 232 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 29 December, with tickets going on sale on 2 November.

Jones and old foe Gustafsson fought at UFC 165 in September 2013, where the Swede lost to Jones via unanimous decision in what is generally considered to be one of the greatest bouts in UFC history.

The 22-1 fighter has been out of action since defeating Cormier in July 2017, a result which was later overturned. The 31-year-old was stripped of the belt when he tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol.

Currently serving a 15-month ban, Jones is eligible to fight again from 28 October.

The UFC 232 fight card will also feature a world featherweight title bout between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

Meanwhile, Cormier is set to focus on his reign as heavyweight champion after becoming just the second simultaneous two-weight champion in UFC history earlier this year.

His first defence of that title is set for 3 November, when he’ll face Derrick Lewis at Madison Square Garden.

