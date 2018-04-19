'I couldn't have left it like that': Walters puts retirement on hold for Euro 2020 campaign

WITH HIS MANAGER’S hopes now confirmed, and Jon Walters declaring his intentions to continue to play international football, the striker admits he would have retired this summer had Ireland reached the World Cup.

Walters missed Ireland’s friendly defeat to Turkey last month with a knee injury and there was uncertainty over whether the 34-year-old would commit to the national team for another campaign, following the retirements of Daryl Murphy and Wes Hoolahan.

However, speaking to The Keith Andrews Show on Off the Ball, the Burnley forward said he’ll continue to play for Ireland as long as he’s needed, adding that he couldn’t bow out on the back of last year’s World Cup playoff defeat to Denmark.

“I think the plan was, we were going to get to the World Cup it was going to be great, I probably would have retired at the end of it,” he explained. “It would have been the pinnacle really, getting to a World Cup.

“To have such a low like that when you’re not playing [he missed the Denmark games through injury]. I couldn’t have left it like that, I don’t think. That was probably a big reason behind it [his decision to continue playing]. I couldn’t have left it like that.”

Martin O’Neill last month said he had met with Walters in London to discuss his plans going forward, and the news is a boost for the Ireland manager ahead of the start of the inaugural Uefa Nations League in September.

Walters has won 51 caps for the Boys in Green. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Despite playing just three Premier League games during an injury-blighted season, Walters says he has maintained his fitness levels throughout his spells on the sidelines, and hopes he can still contribute positively as Ireland turn their attention to qualifying for Euro 2020.

“I think I can help, I believe in myself I think I can definitely do a job and I’m still fit,” he added.

“I still keep my fitness up even though I haven’t played this year a lot – or at all! I’m still in good nick and I know my fitness will always be up there. If I’m not running out there I’m on a machine with my arms to keep my lungs going.

“When you go through the team there are young players in there – so if I can help them in any way shape or form, you know, I’ve been there, experienced it all. Hopefully, I can help them through it.”

You can watch the full episode of The Keith Andrews show below:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!