  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I couldn't have left it like that': Walters puts retirement on hold for Euro 2020 campaign

The striker said he would have retired this summer had the Boys in Green reached the World Cup.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,551 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3966425
Walters last played for Ireland in September 2017.
Image: Seb Daly
Walters last played for Ireland in September 2017.
Walters last played for Ireland in September 2017.
Image: Seb Daly

WITH HIS MANAGER’S hopes now confirmed, and Jon Walters declaring his intentions to continue to play international football, the striker admits he would have retired this summer had Ireland reached the World Cup.

Walters missed Ireland’s friendly defeat to Turkey last month with a knee injury and there was uncertainty over whether the 34-year-old would commit to the national team for another campaign, following the retirements of Daryl Murphy and Wes Hoolahan.

However, speaking to The Keith Andrews Show on Off the Ball, the Burnley forward said he’ll continue to play for Ireland as long as he’s needed, adding that he couldn’t bow out on the back of last year’s World Cup playoff defeat to Denmark.

“I think the plan was, we were going to get to the World Cup it was going to be great, I probably would have retired at the end of it,” he explained. “It would have been the pinnacle really, getting to a World Cup.

“To have such a low like that when you’re not playing [he missed the Denmark games through injury]. I couldn’t have left it like that, I don’t think. That was probably a big reason behind it [his decision to continue playing]. I couldn’t have left it like that.”

Martin O’Neill last month said he had met with Walters in London to discuss his plans going forward, and the news is a boost for the Ireland manager ahead of the start of the inaugural Uefa Nations League in September.

Jon Walters Walters has won 51 caps for the Boys in Green. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Despite playing just three Premier League games during an injury-blighted season, Walters says he has maintained his fitness levels throughout his spells on the sidelines, and hopes he can still contribute positively as Ireland turn their attention to qualifying for Euro 2020.

“I think I can help, I believe in myself I think I can definitely do a job and I’m still fit,” he added.

“I still keep my fitness up even though I haven’t played this year a lot – or at all! I’m still in good nick and I know my fitness will always be up there. If I’m not running out there I’m on a machine with my arms to keep my lungs going.

“When you go through the team there are young players in there – so if I can help them in any way shape or form, you know, I’ve been there, experienced it all. Hopefully, I can help them through it.”

You can watch the full episode of The Keith Andrews show below:

Source: Off The Ball/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for stamp on Shane Long

Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Happy days if people want to underestimate us but we will do our talking on the field'
'Happy days if people want to underestimate us but we will do our talking on the field'
'If I'm still watching it on YouTube and thinking about it, then it's no good to me'
Fardy determined not to come up short again
FOOTBALL
Fifa dismiss Brewster racism complaint from U17 World Cup final
Fifa dismiss Brewster racism complaint from U17 World Cup final
Salah out to prove Chelsea wrong by winning Golden Boot
Rafael lays into Louis van Gaal over bitter Man United exit
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for stamp on Shane Long
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for stamp on Shane Long
Lukaku springs off the bench to seal win for much-changed Manchester United in Bournemouth
Pogba starts amid talk of potential United exit
REAL MADRID
Ronaldo saves Real from home defeat against Bilbao
Ronaldo saves Real from home defeat against Bilbao
Kaka opens up about 'respectful but complicated' relationship with Mourinho
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie