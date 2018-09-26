This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 8,726 Views 3 Comments
A CLASS ACT.

Ireland and Celtic player Jonny Hayes made a horrible situation for a youngster slightly better recently as he came to his rescue after her was targeted by bullies.

11-year-old Rangers fan Callum McIvor explained exactly how Hayes helped him in his time of need in a video for STV News.

The Hoops star intervened and made sure young Callum got home safely, before sending on a signed jersey and note later.

“Dear Callum, don’t ever let the boys from school get you down. Bullies aren’t worth your time,” it read.

“If you ever need anything at all, I’m only five minutes up the road. Jonny.”

The reaction and look on the young lad’s face said it all.

“I did support Rangers and once that happened I felt quite happy. My friends are all asking me do you support Celtic now? And I said maybe.”

Brilliant!

