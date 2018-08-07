This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 7 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Don't hide away from your goals: Setting clear, specific targets will make all the difference

Now is the perfect time to take a good look at what you want from your fitness regime.

By Jonny Holland Tuesday 7 Aug 2018, 9:30 PM
5 hours ago 5,295 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4168140

GOAL-SETTING IS something that we’re all familiar with, but does anyone really reap the benefits of it?

We all know the SMART concept but are you any good at implementing it?

Summer is passing us by (unfortunately) and the “beach body goals” are coming to an
end for most people.

Munster’s Johnny Holland Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

September is almost like another January, a lot of us change our goals and look to build some muscle or get back into exercising after taking a break to enjoy the sun that we’ve been lucky enough to get this summer.

But do we sit down and reset our goals in September like we do for the new year? I don’t think so.

When I was a professional athlete, especially during my rehab and my brief stint beyond that, I found setting daily and weekly goals to be one of the most powerful things I did. It gave me a different level of focus and an accountability to myself.

I would set my weekly goals on a Sunday night and then some daily goals the night before another days training. Admittedly I’m not as good at it now and it’s something I need to get back into. I still write my to do list and try to tick things off but it’s not always as powerful.

Goals don’t only have to be fitness related. Whatever your focus is, you can set goals to reach targets and be more productive than ever. That can be with work, exercise or your life ambitions.

In general, people that write down their goals are more likely to achieve them. It is
even more powerful if you say them out loud or tell a friend.

This is something that we struggle with as (Irish) people. I don’t expect anyone to walk around like Conor McGregor shouting about what they’re going to achieve, but don’t hide from your goals. Write them somewhere that you’ll be reminded of them so you’re accountable to yourself. Tell a close friend or family member. You’ll add a small bit of pressure to achieve those goals but nothing that should scare you away.

Let’s put this in to practice: if you are someone that wants to lose weight, don’t just say ‘my goal is to lose weight’ and expect it to happen. Be more specific.

How much weight do you want to lose? When do you want to lose it by? Is that a realistic and achievable time frame? How much weight a person can lose will depend on the starting point of that individual.

If a six foot male is 80kg and decides he wants to lose 10kg in 10 weeks that’s not achievable. However, if a male who is 5′ 10″ wants to lose 10 pounds in 10 weeks then it’s a lot closer to being achievable.

I would then encourage that person to work backwards. If you want to lose 10 pounds in 10 weeks then that’s an average of a pound a week. This is achievable for the person in question, but not everyone. Then I would ask them what kind of events they have coming up in those 10 weeks: is there a family wedding? Do the 10 weeks spread across Christmas? Or do you have a clear run at it? Think about the context of your goals and don’t set yourself up for failure before you even get started.

Johnny Holland scores his sides first try Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Yes, goals are supposed to be challenging. If the person in this example lost seven pounds in 10 weeks then it’s a huge positive. But if they put on two pounds in the first
two weeks because they had events that they couldn’t avoid then they’re setting themselves up for a fall and loss of interest.

Once you have your goals, set focus on the process and not the outcome. How are you actually going to achieve it? If it is your first time in a gym or working on your food habits and general diet then you might be better off finding somebody who is qualified to put you on the right track from day one. They will be able to advise you on whether your goals are achievable, the process you should go through. It is also somebody for you to bounce some ideas off and educate yourself along the way instead of guessing your way to the outcome.

Be smart when choosing your goals. Don’t just write something on a page to say you’ve ticked the box. Learn how to improve your goal setting and achieve more in all the important areas of your life.

You can follow Jonny’s fitness journey here:

Jonny Holland's Journey

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jonny Holland
@jonnyholland10
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay €550 levy for World Cup'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'An incredibly sad day', 'dreadful' - Arsenal legend and supporters' trust lament Kroenke takeover
'An incredibly sad day', 'dreadful' - Arsenal legend and supporters' trust lament Kroenke takeover
Real Madrid target Courtois fuels exit rumours as goalkeeper fails to report for Chelsea training
Hourihane and Whelan feature as Villa punish Hull to bag first Championship win of the season
IRELAND
â¬1.5 million announced by Ross is new 'windfall' funding
€1.5 million announced by Ross is new 'windfall' funding
Johnny Sexton succeeds retired Isa Nacewa as Leinster's captain
It's official! Ireland rise to 8th in world rankings after heroic World Cup run
PREMIER LEAGUE
â¬50 million-rated Boateng urged to snub Man United and Arsenal interest
€50 million-rated Boateng urged to snub Man United and Arsenal interest
Chelsea to spend €80 million on Bilbao goalkeeper as Courtois replacement - reports
'Salah and Van Dijk would get in City’s team... Probably no others'
ATHLETICS
Historic win for Irish U-23s in Portugal
Historic win for Irish U-23s in Portugal
When Derval met Roy: 'I'm the president, but more importantly I'm from Cork'
Participation – and speed – records broken at Dublin Marathon

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie