This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 6 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson

‘No disrespect but look at when Leicester won the Premier League. Not a lot of people would have said they could have done that’

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 8:17 AM
44 minutes ago 443 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4055120
Jordan Henderson playing for England.
Jordan Henderson playing for England.
Jordan Henderson playing for England.

JORDAN HENDERSON THINKS England could surprise a few and win the World Cup, with Leicester City’s unlikely Premier League success two years ago serving as inspiration.

The Liverpool captain joined up with his team-mates ahead of Thursday’s friendly against Costa Rica at Elland Road, where he is expected to start in midfield.

Several players, including new captain Harry Kane, have said Gareth Southgate’s side are capable of lifting the trophy, and Henderson agreed that the Three Lions should be positive about their chances.

“You’ve got to go in with the mentality that we can go all the way, because we are good enough as a team,” he said.

“There have been a lot of upsets in sport. No disrespect but look at when Leicester won the Premier League. Not a lot of people would have said they could have done that.

“That is just one instance. You’ve got to have belief in the group all the time and believe you can reach the heights.”

Henderson also opened up on losing the England captaincy to Kane, saying he received the call from Southgate four days before Liverpool’s clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

“The manager rang me on the Tuesday in the week leading up to the final,” said Henderson.

“I wasn’t thinking about it [the captaincy] because of the final – that’s where my focus was. When the gaffer told me, I was just really pleased for Harry and he is a fantastic player.”

England get their World Cup campaign started against Tunisia on June 18, before also facing Panama and Belgium.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Argentina cancels its Israel World Cup friendly in Jerusalem

‘Typical of him’ – LeBron and Curry say NBA champs won’t visit Trump in White House

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury
Leroy Sane left out of Germany's World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut
FOOTBALL
Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson
Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson
Argentina cancels its Israel World Cup friendly in Jerusalem
Balotelli clashes with Italian deputy prime minister over citizenship laws
IRELAND
'There's a bit of slagging at the moment, calling him ROG!'
'There's a bit of slagging at the moment, calling him ROG!'
Cheika calls Latu into Wallabies squad ahead of first Ireland Test
'I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, that's it - I'm never going to play for Ireland''
HURLING
Explainer: What's still at stake in Leinster, Munster and Joe McDonagh Cup hurling races?
Explainer: What's still at stake in Leinster, Munster and Joe McDonagh Cup hurling races?
Analysis: How Tipperary's bench saved their season, their long ball strategy and unforced errors
New type of synthetic hurley used by Waterford attacker after season away from inter-county game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie