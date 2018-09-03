Liverpool captain Henderson signs new long-term contract

LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN JORDAN Henderson has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new deal which will see him under contract at Anfield until 2023.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who joined the Reds from Sunderland in 2011, has made 283 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals.

Source: Liverpool FC

Henderson was initially installed as Liverpool vice-captain ahead of the 2014/15 season, before assuming the role on a full-time basis following Steven Gerrard’s departure the following summer.

The 44-time capped England international made his first start of the season in Saturday’s Premier League victory at Leicester City.

“It doesn’t seem like too long ago when I signed my first one — it feels like yesterday, really — but a lot has happened since then,” he said after putting pen to paper on a new contract.

“I feel it’s been a progressive journey for me throughout my time here and one I’ve enjoyed so much.

“There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be.

“I’m so privileged to have been a part of this club for so long, and hopefully even longer now.”

