Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news

Jurgen Klopp says he will be without the pair at Anfield on Wednesday. Sadio Mane is set to return, however.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,225 Views 1 Comment
Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.
JORDAN HENDERSON AND Naby Keita have been ruled out of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade but Sadio Mane is set to return.

England midfielder Henderson will miss the match on Wednesday and the Premier League meeting with Cardiff City on Saturday due to a hamstring problem sustained in the 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town.

Keita is back in team training but will not be risked for Red Star’s visit to Anfield, as he recovers from hamstring damage suffered during the international break.

“It’s not too good, to be honest,” manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool’s official website about Henderson’s injury. “It’s nothing we have to worry too much about, but it’s a hamstring issue, so we will have to see.

He will not be available for tomorrow [Wednesday] for sure, and probably not Cardiff, but hopefully then he can be back. We will see.

“Naby is already outside running, but the game tomorrow will be too early for sure.”

Mane is fit and available for selection, however, having missed the Huddersfield game due to a hand injury sustained on Senegal duty.

Midfielders James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum have also recovered from respective hamstring and Achilles problems and should be involved against Red Star.

“Millie looks fine and should be okay. Gini got a knock on his Achilles but should be okay and Sadio trained and should be fine,” Klopp added.

“[We have] a couple of problems, but still enough players to choose from.”

