Red-hot Spieth produces sensational final round at Augusta to hold clubhouse lead

JORDAN SPIETH’S HOPES of authoring the greatest final-round rally in Masters history dimmed as he closed with a bogey at 18 to fall two strokes behind leader Patrick Reed.

Spieth hadn’t put a foot wrong until that juncture, and when he drained a 33-footer at the par-three 16th for his ninth birdie of the day he joined Reed atop the leaderboard at 14-under.

But Reed didn’t blink, producing a birdie at the 14th to edge ahead on 15-under, where he remained after a gritty par at 15.

Spieth was in the clubhouse on 13-under after an eight-under par 64, his only bogey of the day coming at the last after his tee shot clipped a tree branch and he was then unable to get up and down.

American Rickie Fowler is 13-under through 16 holes, and Spain’s Jon Rahm is 11-under with two to play.

Rory McIlroy, who started the day three shots behind Reed and needing only a Masters green jacket to complete his collection of Grand Slam titles, is nine-under through 15 and tied for fifth after a wayward round off the tee.

More to follow…

A major performance from @JordanSpieth!



He shot 8-under today. pic.twitter.com/3r3g25Pq1r — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2018

