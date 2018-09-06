This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jordi Murphy named to make Ulster debut as Herring captains side for Edinburgh clash

Murphy switched from Leinster to Ulster during the summer.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 12:28 PM
2 hours ago 3,282 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4221870
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

JORDI MURPHY HAS been named to make his first appearance for Ulster in their Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh on Friday night at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport].

The former Leinster player is among four new faces in the team, including Rob Herring who will captain the side from hooker as he lines out for the first time this season.

Both Herring and Murphy sat out last weekend’s win over Scarlets as part of the IRFU’s player management programme.

Ross Kane and Kieran Treadwell are the other new additions, while Andrew Warwick and Iain Henderson are retained alongside them in the front five.

Marcell Coetzee and Nick Timoney will join former Murphy in the back-row.

Meanwhile, the backline remains unchanged with John Cooney and Billy Burns occupying the half-back positions.

Stuart McCloskey will partner Darren Cave in midfield while Craig Gilroy, Henry Speight and Will Addison make-up the back three.

26-year-old Murphy made the switch to Ulster during the summer which brought an end to his seven-year spell with Leinster, and he will be welcomed addition to Ulster’s pack.

He featured in all three of Ireland’s summer Tests against Australia, while Herring started the first and came off the bench in Melbourne and Sydney to win his fifth and sixth international caps. 

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has made three changes to his team for the tie. 

Wing Duhan van der Merwe is replaced by Tom Brown due to injury while WP Nel is named to start at tighthead.

Hamish Watson – who misses the match due to the expected birth of his child – is replaced in the back-row by Jamie Ritchie.

Ulster

15. Will Addison
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Henry Speight
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Ross Kane
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Iain Henderson
6. Marcell Coetzee
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements

16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Angus Curtis
23. Angus Kernohan

Edinburgh

15. Blair Kinghorn
14. Dougie Fife
13. Mark Bennett
12. Matt Scott
11. Tom Brown
10. Simon Hickey
9. Henry Pyrgos

1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Stuart McInally (captain)
3. WP Nel
4. Ben Toolis
5. Grant Gilchrist
6. Luke Hamilton
7. Jamie Ritchie
8. Bill Mata

Replacements

16. Ross Ford
17. Allan Dell
18. Murray McCallum
19. Fraser McKenzie
20. Luke Crosbie
21. Sean Kennedy
22. Jaco van der Walt
23. James Johnstone

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    'I doubt he'll come, he'll be smaller than a poppy seed': Shaqiri warned of hostile Belgrade reception
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    WALES
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    Odds stacked against inexperienced Ireland in Nations League opener
    O'Neill admits Danish turmoil could give Wales 'unfair' Nations League advantage
    TENNIS
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Irish teenager Georgia Drummy into second round of US Open girls' singles

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie