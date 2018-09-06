Jordi Murphy named to make Ulster debut as Herring captains side for Edinburgh clash

JORDI MURPHY HAS been named to make his first appearance for Ulster in their Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh on Friday night at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport].

The former Leinster player is among four new faces in the team, including Rob Herring who will captain the side from hooker as he lines out for the first time this season.

Both Herring and Murphy sat out last weekend’s win over Scarlets as part of the IRFU’s player management programme.

Ross Kane and Kieran Treadwell are the other new additions, while Andrew Warwick and Iain Henderson are retained alongside them in the front five.

Marcell Coetzee and Nick Timoney will join former Murphy in the back-row.

Meanwhile, the backline remains unchanged with John Cooney and Billy Burns occupying the half-back positions.

Stuart McCloskey will partner Darren Cave in midfield while Craig Gilroy, Henry Speight and Will Addison make-up the back three.

26-year-old Murphy made the switch to Ulster during the summer which brought an end to his seven-year spell with Leinster, and he will be welcomed addition to Ulster’s pack.

He featured in all three of Ireland’s summer Tests against Australia, while Herring started the first and came off the bench in Melbourne and Sydney to win his fifth and sixth international caps.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has made three changes to his team for the tie.

Wing Duhan van der Merwe is replaced by Tom Brown due to injury while WP Nel is named to start at tighthead.

Hamish Watson – who misses the match due to the expected birth of his child – is replaced in the back-row by Jamie Ritchie.

Ulster

15. Will Addison

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Darren Cave

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Henry Speight

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Ross Kane

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Iain Henderson

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Angus Curtis

23. Angus Kernohan

Edinburgh

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Dougie Fife

13. Mark Bennett

12. Matt Scott

11. Tom Brown

10. Simon Hickey

9. Henry Pyrgos

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Stuart McInally (captain)

3. WP Nel

4. Ben Toolis

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Luke Hamilton

7. Jamie Ritchie

8. Bill Mata

Replacements

16. Ross Ford

17. Allan Dell

18. Murray McCallum

19. Fraser McKenzie

20. Luke Crosbie

21. Sean Kennedy

22. Jaco van der Walt

23. James Johnstone

