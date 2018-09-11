Jordi Murphy suffers ankle ligament injury on Ulster debut

JORDI MURPHY IS set to miss Ulster’s trip to South Africa after sustaining an ankle ligament injury during his debut appearance for the northern province last Friday.

The Ireland flanker received treatment from medical staff just before half-time in the 30-29 victory over Edinburgh, but returned for the second half and completed the full 80 minutes.

Murphy suffered the injury setback against Edinburgh. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

In an injury update today, however, Ulster have confirmed Murphy will miss the Guinness Pro14 clash with the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Saturday [KO 1.15pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport].

Dan McFarland’s side then face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday 21 September, but attack coach Dwayne Peel previously said Murphy wasn’t expected to be available for the round four game anyway.

The timing of the injury is an unfortunate setback for 27-year-old ahead of next month’s Pro14 inter-pros, the start of Ulster’s Champions Cup pool campaign and then, further down the line, Ireland’s November internationals.

As the extent of the damage is not yet known, Ulster will be hoping their summer arrival from Leinster isn’t facing an extended period on the sidelines, particularly given the excitement over his potential back row partnership with Marcell Coetzee and Nick Timoney.

Murphy joins fellow Ireland internationals Rory Best, Jacob Stockdale, Luke Marshall and Marty Moore on the province’s injury list.

Chris Henry, meanwhile, suffered a calf strain during Ulster A’s Celtic Cup opener against Leinster and won’t be available this weekend, but Tom O’Toole, Jean Deysel, Clive Ross and Tommy O’Hagan are all now available for selection.

O’Toole missed the win over Edinburgh with a concussion he suffered in the first game of the season against Scarlets, while Deysel is in line to make his first appearance since April after a knee injury.

Ulster are two from two under McFarland and depart for South Africa joint-top of Conference B with Benetton.

