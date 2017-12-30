Mourinho questions referee Pawson's 'disappointing' non-penalty call

Man United have dropped to third in the Premier League.

JOSE MOURINHO QUESTIONED referee Craig Pawson’s decision making after Manchester United were denied what he felt was a clear penalty in his side’s scoreless draw with Southampton on Saturday evening.

The United boss argued his side should have been awarded a spot-kick when Maya Yoshida appeared to handle inside the penalty area, as Jesse Lingard attempted to break the deadlock at Old Trafford.

As the England international juggled the ball 18 yards from goal, Yoshida’s right arm connected with the ball, but referee Pawson deemed the incident not worthy of punishment.

Mourinho felt that call spoiled the official’s performance as United recorded a third successive Premier League draw and slipped to third after Chelsea’s 5-0 thrashing of Stoke City.

“I think it is a disappointing afternoon for Craig because he’s a fantastic referee, one of the most promising in Europe,” the Portuguese told BT Sport. “It was one of the key points [of the game].

“We missed easy chances but I’m really unhappy with the penalty — not with Pawson’s performance.

“I think Craig had a good performance, it was a big decision to make from him.”

United’s problems were added to as Romelu Lukaku was taken off on a stretcher following a nasty clash of heads after just eight minutes, while Mourinho confirmed afterwards that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will also miss the next month with his knee problem.

