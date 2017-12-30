  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 31 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho questions referee Pawson's 'disappointing' non-penalty call

The manager felt the decision not to award Manchester United a penalty was pivotal in a disappointing draw with Southampton

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 10:45 PM
8 hours ago 5,390 Views 26 Comments
http://the42.ie/3774907
Man United have dropped to third in the Premier League.
Man United have dropped to third in the Premier League.
Man United have dropped to third in the Premier League.

JOSE MOURINHO QUESTIONED referee Craig Pawson’s decision making after Manchester United were denied what he felt was a clear penalty in his side’s scoreless draw with Southampton on Saturday evening.

The United boss argued his side should have been awarded a spot-kick when Maya Yoshida appeared to handle inside the penalty area, as Jesse Lingard attempted to break the deadlock at Old Trafford.

As the England international juggled the ball 18 yards from goal, Yoshida’s right arm connected with the ball, but referee Pawson deemed the incident not worthy of punishment.

Mourinho felt that call spoiled the official’s performance as United recorded a third successive Premier League draw and slipped to third after Chelsea’s 5-0 thrashing of Stoke City.

“I think it is a disappointing afternoon for Craig because he’s a fantastic referee, one of the most promising in Europe,” the Portuguese told BT Sport. “It was one of the key points [of the game].

“We missed easy chances but I’m really unhappy with the penalty — not with Pawson’s performance.

“I think Craig had a good performance, it was a big decision to make from him.”

United’s problems were added to as Romelu Lukaku was taken off on a stretcher following a nasty clash of heads after just eight minutes, while Mourinho confirmed afterwards that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will also miss the next month with his knee problem.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

McCarthy’s return a reminder of late coach’s contribution to Irish football and more Premier League talking points

Frustrated Man United fail to score at Old Trafford as Saints earn a point

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho questions referee Pawson's 'disappointing' non-penalty call
Mourinho questions referee Pawson's 'disappointing' non-penalty call
McCarthy's return a reminder of late coach's contribution to Irish football and more Premier League talking points
Frustrated Man United fail to score at Old Trafford as Saints earn a point
FOOTBALL
Inter's Scudetto hopes dealt another blow with Lazio stalemate
Inter's Scudetto hopes dealt another blow with Lazio stalemate
Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher
In-demand Evans looks to be on the way out as Pardew plans to bring in a striker
HURLING
18 for 18: Multi-talented Jack Canning hoping to follow in the footsteps of his famous uncle Joe
18 for 18: Multi-talented Jack Canning hoping to follow in the footsteps of his famous uncle Joe
Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 hurling club winners are from?
18 for 18: Daire Connery a Cork hurling prospect that shone over the past year
MANCHESTER CITY
Young Irish midfielder Jack Byrne criticised by Oldham boss
Young Irish midfielder Jack Byrne criticised by Oldham boss
'I can't buy six players for £100m' - Mourinho complains again about Man City spending power
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father
MANCHESTER UNITED
Worrying scenes as Lukaku carried off following clash of heads
Worrying scenes as Lukaku carried off following clash of heads
As it happened: Man United vs Southampton, Premier League
How well do you remember the Premier League year?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie