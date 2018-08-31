This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Defiant Mourinho tells media: 'I'm one of the greatest managers in the world'

The Manchester United boss has been in the firing line after consecutive defeats but he remains confident in his own ability.

By The42 Team Friday 31 Aug 2018, 2:22 PM
2 hours ago 5,573 Views 27 Comments
http://the42.ie/4212181
Jose Mourinho: quoted German philosopher in Friday press conference.
JOSE MOURINHO HAS declared that he is “one of the greatest managers in the world” following wide-scale criticism on the back of Manchester United’s consecutive Premier League defeats.

The Red Devils were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Tottenham at Old Trafford having suffered a 3-2 defeat to Brighton in their second fixture of the 2018-19 campaign.

Those results have seen Mourinho face huge criticism, with many predicting that he could be sacked before too long and the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino touted as potential replacements.

Mourinho, though, delivered a message of defiance, telling reporters: “I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world but I am also one of the greatest managers in the world.”

The Portuguese was specifically referencing German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel and when asked if he would still consider that the case if he failed to win a title with United, he added: “Of course.

“Did you read any philosopher or in your information you never spent time reading Hegel? Just as an example Hegel says the truth is in the whole, is always in the whole.

“Do you ask that question to the manager that finished third in the Premier League or fourth? To the manager who finished fifth.”

He added: “I had great success last season and that’s what you probably don’t want to admit.

“I analyse my performance, myself and for me it is more important what I think than what you think. I repeat that two seasons ago we had a fantastic season by winning the Europa League.

“This season and last everybody thought Atletico Madrid were amazing because they won the Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League.

“We won the Europa League because that was our level. We are the last team in England to win a European trophy. And last season, I repeat, I won eight titles.

“I am the only manager in the world that won in Italy, Spain and England and by winning eight titles – not small titles or countries – my second position last season is one of my greatest achievements in football.”

The two defeats in a row means United have suffered their worst start to a season since the 1992-93 campaign although the Red Devils will be looking to bounce back when they face Burnley on Sunday.

