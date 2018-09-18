This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho tells United to follow Federer's lead amid Young Boys pitch concerns

United open their Champions League campaign in Switzerland tomorrow evening.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 6:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,623 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4242894
Mourinho at the Stade de Suisse this evening.
Image: Man Utd via Getty Images
Mourinho at the Stade de Suisse this evening.
Mourinho at the Stade de Suisse this evening.
Image: Man Utd via Getty Images

JOSE MOURINHO SAYS Manchester United must not be left making excuses when they begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday on a synthetic surface against Young Boys in Bern.

The Old Trafford club have been drawn in a tricky group along with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and Valencia, which makes starting out with a positive result at the Stade de Suisse all the more important.

But the Swiss champions’ artificial pitch will take some getting used to, and was the reason why United left Antonio Valencia behind.

“We decided not to bring Valencia because his knee is not a knee that needs an artificial pitch at all,” Mourinho told reporters in the Swiss capital on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to use that before the match as a possible excuse for a not very good performance,” he added of the surface, while insisting that he has already made his feelings on it clear to Uefa.

With a reference to Switzerland’s greatest sportsman, 20-times Grand Slam winner Roger Federer, Mourinho urged his team to just get on with it.

“We are in Switzerland, they have the best tennis player and I’m pretty sure the big man is not happy on certain surfaces, he has a favourite surface but he has to play. We’ll have to do it.”

United may have been European champions three times, but they come into this season’s continental campaign determined to make amends for a feeble exit from last season’s Champions League, when they were beaten by Sevilla in the last 16.

- Potential pitfalls -
Mourinho does not need to be reminded of the potential pitfalls of a visit to Switzerland, however.

Young Boys are Champions League group stage debutants, but their compatriots Basel have taken numerous English scalps in the competition this decade.

They beat United at home in the group stage last season, having also defeated Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2013. Basel also dumped Alex Ferguson’s United out in the group stage back in 2011-12.

Last season’s reverse did not prevent the Reds from progressing to the knockout rounds, though.

Mourinho said: “Yes I lost in Switzerland both matches but I won the group phase — a defeat tomorrow and I win the group, I sign immediately.”

It has been a troubled start to the season, but United come into this game on the back of successive Premier League wins over Burnley and Watford.

“We are improving, we found a certain balance in the team, especially in the competitive attitude,” the manager said.

“We are creating a lot of chances, we also find a way to protect ourselves in some specific situations, we managed to get the six points after two defeats which was very important, so I am happy.”

With a home game against Valencia next, United need a positive start in Group H, but Young Boys are unbeaten this season and will come into the match full of confidence.

Of his side’s European prospects, Mourinho added: “A team to win the Champions league needs to have fantastic quality in every part of the team and needs to go over certain matches.

“I think it’s very premature to talk about our chances when we have not played the first match.”

Young Boys won their first Swiss title last season since 1986 and finally made it through the qualifying rounds to reach the group stage at their sixth attempt.

Gerardo Seoane’s team are now hoping to make the most of home advantage after eliminating Dinamo Zagreb in the play-offs, although he brushed off suggestions the visitors might struggle on the pitch.

“These players have the quality to play on this surface, they have speed and great technique, so it won’t be a problem for the great players they have.”

 © – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ investigating alleged sexual assault on teenager in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault on teenager in Dublin city centre
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    CORK
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    FOOTBALL
    Italian winger denies racial abuse as Juventus star Costa gets four-match ban over spitting incident
    Italian winger denies racial abuse as Juventus star Costa gets four-match ban over spitting incident
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'Given the false information spread by the media that has affected my image, I'm obliged to explain the truth'
    CRISTIANO RONALDO
    'Ignorance makes you very bold' - Ramos' dig at Griezmann
    'Ignorance makes you very bold' - Ramos' dig at Griezmann
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    Real Madrid more of a team without Ronaldo, says Bale

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie