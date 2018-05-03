  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United boss gives very strange reason for freezing out Bailly

Jose Mourinho claims he hasn’t been playing the centre-half as Ivory Coast aren’t at this summer’s World Cup.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 May 2018, 6:21 PM
1 hour ago 4,345 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3993304
Eric Bailly hasn't featured since the win over Manchester City.
Image: Richard Sellers
Eric Bailly hasn't featured since the win over Manchester City.
Eric Bailly hasn't featured since the win over Manchester City.
Image: Richard Sellers

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho has disclosed that Eric Bailly’s recent absence from matches is as a result of his Cote d’Ivoire’s non-participation at the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

Ivory Coast will not be playing at this year’s tournament in Russia and Mourinho has opted to bolster the World Cup chances of English pair Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, Argentine Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof  of Sweden.

24-year-old Bailly has missed United’s last four games and did not even appear on the bench against West Bromwich Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Earlier this week, the former Villarreal centre-back missed the club’s end of the season award night, which has drawn speculations about his future.

However, Mourinho affirmed that there is no situation with the Ivorian defender and confirmed him fit for Friday’s Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“There is no situation,” Mourinho told club website. “Bailly is fine, no injury.

He is one of our five central defenders and honestly, my work is not about World Cups and preparing players for the World Cup or giving chances to players to do the World Cup, but he’s the only central defender whose country’s not in the World Cup.

“So if I have to make a kind of more emotional, effective choice to try to help my players, he’s the one I am not going to help until the end of the season. Because, of course, Marcos Rojo, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, all of them are wishing to make the squad for the World Cup and Eric is not under that pressure.

“I try to be a good team manager and that means, be cold, be selfish, but I am not as bad as that and I still have space for a little bit of feelings, so when I look to the other four central defenders fighting for a position in the World Cup, I’m giving less [time] to Eric.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Fifa boss thanks Putin, says Russia is ‘absolutely ready’ to host World Cup

‘He has not brought the club a bit further. Everything is always focused on him’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
'With the right opportunity and right timing' - Lampard ready for management
We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
LIVERPOOL
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
46 and counting: Liverpool break Champions League record on goal-mad night in Rome
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola: I wanted to play for Newcastle under Bobby Robson
Guardiola: I wanted to play for Newcastle under Bobby Robson
Man United boss gives very strange reason for freezing out Bailly
'He has not brought the club a bit further. Everything is always focused on him'
REAL MADRID
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie