Scholes on Mourinho - 'I think his mouth is probably out of control and I think he's embarrassing the club'

NO HOLDING BACK.

Before kick-off at Old Trafford last night, the pressure was on Jose Mourinho after a run of form that had seen Manchester United draw with Wolves, lose to Derby and fall to defeat to West Ham in their previous three games since they had begun their Champions League campaign with a win against Swiss outfit Young Boys.

The 3-1 loss last Saturday was another hammer blow for Mourinho and before the Valencia game last night, Paul Scholes did not hesitate on BT Sport to heap the criticism upon the embattled manager.

The Man United great admitted his surprise that Mourinho had survived after that reversal against West Ham, expressed his view that the Portuguese boss was ‘embarrassing the club’ and that ‘his mouth is probably out of control’.

"I'm surprised that he survived after Saturday"



"I think he's embarrassing the club."



Paul Scholes is pulling no punches tonight 💥 pic.twitter.com/0vmOYhDqCk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2018

After watching the 0-0 draw that unfolded in their Group H meeting with Valencia, Scholes did concede they are in a strong position to qualify from the group.

But the issue of their ‘dull’ style of football surfaced again with Scholes revealing the pundits prefer to ‘sit in the studio and end up watching other screens’ when Mourinho’s side are playing.

"We sit in the studio and end up watching other screens." 👀



It says a lot when Paul Scholes' eyes turn away from Man Utd games 😐 pic.twitter.com/bNhBEng3H4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2018

And Mourinho’s response after the match when Scholes’ withering words were put to him?

“Honestly I am not interested. Freedom of speech. Free country.”

Jose Mourinho has brushed off criticism from Paul Scholes - as well as boos from the Old Trafford crowd - insisting @ManUtd fans are entitled to 'freedom of speech'.



More: https://t.co/RPMr5i6Xf9 pic.twitter.com/0JBeypwyhm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!