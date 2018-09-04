This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jose Mourinho to admit €3.3 million tax evasion in Spain - reports

The Manchester United manager has reportedly accepted a one-year suspended jail sentence.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 7:07 PM
By AFP Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 7:07 PM
http://the42.ie/4218839
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho is set to admit to a Spanish court investigating him that he evaded €3.3 million in tax while coaching Real Madrid, Spanish daily El Mundo reported today.

The 55-year-old Portuguese is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012, prosecutors said last year.

He has reportedly accepted to pay a fine corresponding to 60% of the amount he allegedly hid from the taxman and to a one-year prison sentence that should be commuted into another fine, the newspaper said.

That should come to a total of more than €5 million, it added.

The deal reached with prosecutors and the Spanish taxman has not yet been submitted to the court investigating the case, according to El Mundo.

Mourinho is the latest in a long list of football players and other personalities in the industry to be accused of tax fraud in Spain on income related to image rights in the past few years.

© AFP 2018

