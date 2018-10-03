This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We don't have technical quality': Mourinho admits United problems following Valencia stalemate

Man United were held 0-0 against Valencia on Tuesday night in a frustrating Champions League stalemate.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,341 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4265496
Jose Mourinho during his side's Champions League meeting with Valencia.
Image: Martin Rickett
Jose Mourinho during his side's Champions League meeting with Valencia.
Jose Mourinho during his side's Champions League meeting with Valencia.
Image: Martin Rickett

JOSE MOURINHO RISKED causing another rift with his Manchester United stars as he slammed his defence’s lack of “technical quality” after their 0-0 draw with Valencia.

The frustrating Champions League clash at Old Trafford means Mourinho’s side have gone four games without a win in all competitions.

United rarely looked like scoring against their out-of-form opponents and were booed off at full-time.

It was another blow for Mourinho, who has come under fire after presiding over United’s worst since to a league season for 29 years.

Mourinho has feuded with star midfielder Paul Pogba, as well as other members of his squad.

And now he has taken a swipe at his back four, which against Valencia featured Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw.

“We don’t have the technical quality to build from the back,” Mourinho said.

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford Source: Martin Rickett

“The players tried. They raised the level of their intensity in spite of the fact we don’t have many with that intensity.

“We had probably a couple of the biggest chances to win it but I have accepted the result as a fair result.”

Mourinho admitted United had focused on stopping Valencia causing them problems, even though they were at home, because his team are so badly lacking confidence at present.

“We tried to do something we did well which was to stop a fast team on the counter attack. We knew we wouldn’t create 20 chances,” he said.

“Our attacking players aren’t in their best moments of confidence and individual level. We thought with three or four chances we would score and win the game.

“It is a not a bad result. Not a good result, but not bad. We have two matches against Juventus to make points. It is a very difficult group, yes.

“We have Newcastle (this weekend) before the league stops, then we have Chelsea and Juventus in three days. It will be good for the team if we can beat Newcastle.”

© – AFP 2018

