'My word is my bond: Agent drops Josh McDaniels after Colts coaching controversy

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels has lost his agent after backing out of an agreement to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts announced on Tuesday they had signed McDaniels to be their new coach and even set up a news conference for Wednesday.

However, McDaniels pulled out of the deal hours later after NFL giants the Patriots convinced him to stay, leaving the Colts stunned.

After the remarkable U-turn, agent Bob LaMonte said he would not be representing McDaniels anymore.

“My word is my bond. Once you break that, there’s nothing left,” LaMonte said, via the SportsBusiness Journal.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who is also represented by LaMonte, was left to pick up the pieces during Wednesday’s news conference and did not hold back in taking jabs at McDaniels.

“Let me make this clear, I want, and we want as an organisation, a head coach [who] wants to be all in,” he said.

“We’ve got work to do, I’m not … we have work to do and I want somebody [who's] 100 per cent committed to partnering with us and getting that work done.”

