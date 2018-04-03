  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Josh Rosen's former coach says he wouldn't draft him number one overall because he asks questions

Jim Mora surprised many by saying he would take Sam Darnold if he worked with the Browns.

By Business Insider Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 10:44 AM
1 hour ago 2,425 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3937167
Mora lost his job with UCLA partly because he couldn't get the best out of Rosen.
Image: Harry How/Getty Images
Mora lost his job with UCLA partly because he couldn't get the best out of Rosen.
Mora lost his job with UCLA partly because he couldn't get the best out of Rosen.
Image: Harry How/Getty Images

FORMER UCLA HEAD coach Jim Mora caught the football world by surprise when he said he would take USC quarterback Sam Darnold over his former quarterback, Josh Rosen, in the 2018 NFL draft.

Mora said he believed Darnold had the right attitude to be the number one pick for the Cleveland Browns.

Sports Illustrated’s Peter King followed up with Mora, who was fired by UCLA in November and asked him to explain his stance on Darnold v Rosen.

Mora said he thinks Rosen is the most talented quarterback in the draft but said his former charge needs to be challenged because he is a millennial.

“He needs to be challenged intellectually, so he doesn’t get bored,” Mora said.

“He’s a millennial. He wants to know why. Millennials, once they know why, they’re good. Josh has a lot of interests in life. If you can hold his concentration level and focus only on football for a few years, he will set the world on fire. He has so much ability, and he’s a really good kid.”

Mora also said Rosen could be a “franchise-changer” and that he is sharp at diagnosing the game.

“He’s a franchise-changer. He’s got the ability to have an immediate impact. His arm talent, intelligence, and his ability to see the game and diagnose the game is rare. He’d come to the sidelines after a play, and it was uncanny; he could right away say exactly why he made every decision.”

Given the way Mora glowed about Rosen’s intelligence and ability, many in the NFL wondered why his curiosity and outside interests should be viewed as a negative.

Rosen’s off-field interests have been a topic of discussion throughout the draft process.

Teams sometimes shy away from players with overt political opinions (Rosen once wore an anti-Donald Trump hat) or players who are passionate about things other than football.

Some also wonder if Mora has other agendas in offering his analysis on Rosen. King noted that Mora could be trying to prove his value as an analyst in his post-coaching career.

Some also wonder if Mora is trying to help Rosen avoid being drafted by the Browns, a team some feel could hurt a prospect’s development.

With just over three weeks until the draft, Rosen’s stock will be worth monitoring. Most experts feel he could be the most talented quarterback in the draft but rarely is he considered the top prospect.

- Scott Davis, Business Insider

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Munster set off for South Africa with a Champions Cup semi-final to come
FOOTBALL
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
Tough-tackling Juventus defender Chiellini doesn't expect to stop Ronaldo scoring this evening
Cardiff close in on automatic promotion thanks to Ireland winger's last-gasp equaliser
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
LEINSTER
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
PREMIER LEAGUE
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne
Pep Guardiola: 'Salah, Mane, Firmino are almost unstoppable... They are an extraordinary team'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie