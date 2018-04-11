  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One of the top QBs in this month's draft is not worried about being 'too opinionated'

Josh Rosen says athletes need to use their platform for good.

By Business Insider Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 11:07 AM
38 minutes ago 620 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3951745
Josh Rosen could be the first overall draft pick this month.
Image: Javier Rojas/PA Images
Josh Rosen could be the first overall draft pick this month.
Josh Rosen could be the first overall draft pick this month.
Image: Javier Rojas/PA Images

ONE OF THE BIGGEST lightning rods in this year’s NFL Draft is UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who is seen by some NFL scouts and commentators as being too opinionated or too much of a millennial, in the words of his former coach to be a franchise quarterback.

But in a recent interview for ESPN the Magazine, Rosen pushed back against that notion, saying, “Right now, I want to be the best QB that I possibly fucking can be. When the NFL decides I suck, I want to be the absolute best at the next thing in my life.”

Rosen has certainly not been shy about speaking his mind during his college career, on subjects such as Donald Trump and the current college athletics amateur system. It’s admirable, but not a mindset that’s likely to mesh with a league where Colin Kaepernick is still unsigned because he protested police brutality and systemic racism.

Rosen, for his part, acknowledges that it might not be prudent to always be speaking his mind, saying, “You might not want to speak against the president in the playoffs or before you have a starting job on a team and actually have a voice.”

Still, to the commentators who believe athletes should just “shut up and dribble”, Rosen says, “I’m sorry, you’re not winning this one. You won’t successfully get people to stop caring for other people. Not happening… Athletes have a platform. It’d be selfish to shut up and throw, get paid, go to the Bahamas.”

As for what Rosen might use his platform for, he specifically mentioned the environment.

“It touches everything. I mean, the war in Syria started because of the drought and famine that destabilised the country and led the population to revolt against the government. I know global warming is a partisan issue for some stupid reason, but it touches everything.”

You can find more of Rosen’s thoughts on Elon Musk, movies, and religion by checking out the full interview here.

- Brandon Wiggins, Business Insider

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
FOOTBALL
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
LIVERPOOL
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result â Klopp
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result – Klopp
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
PREMIER LEAGUE
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
MANCHESTER CITY
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie