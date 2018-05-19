  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Warrington shocks Selby in Elland Road belter to claim IBF world title

Josh Warrington outboxed and outfoxed Lee Selby, but Carl Frampton may not be next after all.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 19 May 2018, 11:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,981 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4023538
Image: Dave Thompson
Image: Dave Thompson

JOSH WARRINGTON IS the new IBF World featherweight champion after he upset Wales’ Lee Selby on a dream night at Elland Road.

Underdog Warrington fought out of his skin as he earned a split-decision victory contentious only for the fact that one judge awarded the bout to Selby, who was outfought and outboxed during his sixth world title defence.

Warrington is the first boxing world champion ever to hail from the city of Leeds.

Following the fight, Frank Warren cooled talk of a potential first defence versus Carl Frampton – Belfast’s former champion who’s set to fight at Windsor Park in August, and who hailed Warrington’s performance as “outstanding”.

The victorious Warrington told BT Sport that he’d be willing to cross the Irish Sea to throw down with ‘The Jackal’, but it seems clear that the pair will be pointed in separate directions for now.

Elland Road Boxing Source: Dave Thompson

Flanked by Leeds United legend and childhood hero Lucas Radebe, Warrington was played into the ring by Leeds rockers Kaiser Chiefs who performed ‘I Predict A Riot’ on site. It certainly evoked a raucousness in the already-boisterous 10,000-strong crowd, but it scarcely rocked Selby who emerged rapping along to Big L, ignoring chants of ‘Who the fucking hell are you’ which weren’t long dying off.

It was the Welshman, though, who suffered a ‘Big L’ in Leeds – his first since 2009 – and it wasn’t for the want of trying.

As first rounds go in this day and age, theirs was fairly furious: Warrington started the faster and caught Selby with a couple of cuffing outbursts – and one solid left hook – though again the Barry native wasn’t all that fussed. Selby finished on the front foot and fired off a couple of testers, though Warrington had done more than enough to take the round.

Warrington’s picked up from his electric start in the second, however, catching Selby flush with some early fusillades. Mere moments after the bell, blood was pouring from Selby’s left brow from an accidental clash of heads. The champion again took the sting out of Warrington’s onslaught in the second half of another barnburning stanza – and finished with a stiff jab delivered to the Yorkshireman’s gob – but retreated to his corner two rounds to the deficit.

Selby settled nicely in the third, however, jabbing his way back into the contest and producing the finer work as the fight found a more sane and sustainable pattern.

Four was similar: Warrington was difficult but hittable, and Selby was more than content to pot-shot his way into the ascendancy. Warrington fired two decent body shots and a left hook upstairs with less than a minute remaining, but Selby’s legs had loosened a round prior, and clever footwork kept him out of harm’s way for the most part.

Elland Road Boxing Source: Dave Thompson

Warrington came out swinging in the fifth and caught Selby with two thudding right hands, though he took an underhand left to the kisser in between. Through activity alone, he probably did enough to take the verse, and by most unofficial cards he would have entered the sixth with a two or three-point lead.

He extended it a round later. On fire, Warrington pummeled Selby to body and head. The action was interrupted by the referee due to Selby suffering a cut above his other eye – again ruled accidental – but upon its resumption the Leeds man attacked with an even greater fervour and found more bang for his buck than he had done previously.

Selby, at this point, looked a touch shellshocked: one such reason was that if the fight was stopped on cuts after four rounds, it would go to the judges’ scorecards – upon which he surely trailed. Another was the sheer intensity of Warrington, who was fighting out of his skin.

The seventh, though, was more fruitful for the visitor: with blood streaming from each side of Selby’s bonce, he shipped yet more punishment but dished it back with sufficient volume and accuracy to nick a round back.

It was glaring at this juncture that, while Selby hadn’t necessarily been hurt by Warrington, he had been troubled on several occasions; Warrington, however, hadn’t been remotely perturbed by anything Selby had detonated despite some of the Welshman’s tidier work.

Elland Road Boxing Source: Dave Thompson

Selby was busier in the eighth, though, and might have done enough to take it through activity alone. He started the ninth with a thumping right hand that again bounced off the hometown man, and followed it with a neatly-delivered uppercut. Warrington returned serve to Selby’s solar plexus through gritted teeth – two fine shots – and for the rest of the verse, the fighters seemed to almost take turns tearing lumps out of each other.

Warrington probably claimed 9 with the stronger finish, and Selby seemed to acknowledge as much with a shake of his bloodied head at the bell.

The give-one-take-one pattern continued into the 10th as ‘will’ began to supersede gameplans, but again it was Warrington who likely shaded it with the heavier shots upstairs.

Cognisant that he was surely trailing heading into the championship rounds, Selby came out hot and landed a sharp right hand down the pipe. Warrington, unrelenting, fired back in spades. Try as Selby may, he simply couldn’t deter the Leeds man nor the latter’s vociferous support. Warrington delivered a superb right hand on the bell almost as if to rubber-stamp that point.

After what had been a spiteful build-up, the pair seemed uncomfortable touching gloves as they entered the final round: it took two attempts before any respect was shown. Warrington landed a three-punch combination upstairs and enjoyed the greater success as the clock ticked towards his prospective coronation, but Selby landed two thumping lefts in return.

It wasn’t enough for the champion, though. The final bell sounded to a thunderous Elland Road roar, and Selby – his face a mess – was consigned to defeat.

Elland Road Boxing Source: Dave Thompson

The words ‘split decision’ drew wild jeers from the crowd, as did Alan Davis’ inexplicable 115-113 verdict in favour of Selby.

Phil Edwards’ 116-112 card for Warrington was about right, and though Frank Lombardi’s 115-113 score was probably a touch close, it didn’t matter a jot for it was followed by a phrase which sent Elland Road into raptures: “And the new!”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
FOOTBALL
Zidane's son makes costly mistake on debut as Real Madrid throw away two-goal lead
Zidane's son makes costly mistake on debut as Real Madrid throw away two-goal lead
Celtic lift Scottish Cup to complete historic double treble
Tears aplenty as Buffon says farewell in final Juventus appearance after 17 seasons
LEINSTER
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
HURLING
Laois take down Antrim to pick up first win of McDonagh Cup campaign
Laois take down Antrim to pick up first win of McDonagh Cup campaign
'I’m a hurling person...I love being in the middle of them' - Sheedy on joining Antrim cause
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
CHELSEA
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'
19-year-old Chelsea youngster set to train with England World Cup squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie