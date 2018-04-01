  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anthony Joshua taken the distance for the first time but adds WBO belt to his collection

Joshua produced a solid if underwhelming performance, but was well worth his victory in the Welsh capital.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 12:03 AM
32 minutes ago 2,030 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3934844
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ANTHONY JOSHUA WENT the 12-round distance for the first time as a professional in Cardiff tonight, but enjoyed a resounding if not wholly comfortable victory over previously undefeated Kiwi Joseph Parker.

The 28-year-old Briton adds the WBO World heavyweight title belt to his WBA and IBF straps, and in doing so moves a step closer to becoming the first undisputed World heavyweight champion since compatriot Lennox Lewis.

Joshua undoubtedly deserved his victory in a lukewarm fight often spoiled by infuriatingly fussy refereeing.

A tentative opening round, as both men sussed the other out, was difficult to score: Parker flicked out his jab to beat the band, but constantly short of its intended target – more a warning-slash-range-finder than anything. Joshua offered little by way of attack, but two solid right hands to Parker’s pelvis were probably more effective than anything thrown by the Kiwi during the first three minutes.

Parker was more forthcoming with his own right in the second, but one over-the-top miss was punished with a three-pronged assault on behalf of the Watford heavyweight – although Parker did find a home for an overhand right thrown seconds later.

Boxing - Principality Stadium Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The Kiwi was conspicuously the faster fighter, but found himself perpetually in retreat early; Joshua, seemingly the better judge of distance – and far more nimble in his own right than he was versus Carlos Takam last time out – began committing more to fleeting combos throughout the third.

Parker swallowed a solid Joshua jab to begin the fourth and seemed briefly troubled, but the rest of the round was a non-event apart from a cuffing left hook by the Englishman which briefly checked Parker’s balance.

Parker returned serve with a fine jab of his own to open the fifth, and then – for the first time properly – lunged forward, landing three looping hooks on the backtracking Joshua’s solar plexus.

His jab again found its mark seconds later, but only as a precursor for the stinging right hand to the kisser which followed; the New Zealander’s best shot of the bout to that point rubber-stamped what was also his finest round.

Parker took his newfound momentum into the sixth, and enjoyed the better of a pulsating early exchange as referee Giuseppe Quartarone somewhat inexplicably tried – and largely failed – to intervene. A Joshua right hand skated over Parker’s shoulder and provoked a picture-perfect right uppercut counter; Parker, smirking, had come alive, and at the turn of the fight couldn’t have been more than two rounds behind.

When the Italian official – by this stage a pain in the arse – again attempted to split them in the seventh, Joshua unleashed a cheeky right uppercut of his own, not unlike the one which almost decapitated Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley last April. It missed narrowly, and while Parker’s trainer Kevin Barry went ape in his corner, Parker himself laughed it off with a touch of gloves.

Boxing - Principality Stadium Giuseppe Quartarone became too involved in the action in Cardiff Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The WBA and IBF champion came back to life in the eighth when he detonated a neat combination on his stopped WBO counterpart, doing enough to take the round in the process, and the ninth briefly reverted to the form of an earlier round: Joshua retook centre-ring, marching Parker clockwise with his jab, before Parker unleashed a three-punch combination – every component of which was blocked neatly by the home fighter.

Parker found some success to the body with a minute remaining in the 10th, but Joshua’s trademark right uppercut offered him a timely reminder as to why he’d opted against sticking in the pocket for the nine preceding rounds.

And so we went to the 11th – Joshua for just the second time in his career whereas Parker’s last three bouts had gone the 12-round distance. Again, it passed for the most part incident-free, though both fighters did exchange left hooks towards its finish: Parker was wobbled first but responded in kind, unsteadying Joshua ever so slightly with his gutsy riposte.

Parker continued to try the body in the final round but it struck as more a token gesture than anything; Joshua, doubtless up on the cards, seemed content to see it out to the bell.

That ding was met with mild boos by an underwhelmed 80,000-strong crowd who had the misfortune of watching Joshua go the full 12 rounds for the first time – this in his 21st professional contest.

The boos faded quickly, though, and the grinning Joshua once more received a hero’s acclaim as he awarded a unanimous decision on scores of 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109, adding the WBO bauble to his WBA and IBF equivalents.

Joshua called for a fight with Deontay Wilder in the aftermath, vowing to knock the Alabama’s WBC World heavyweight champion ‘spark out’ while flat-out refusing to fight in America.

Earlier on the card, Ireland’s Ryan Burnett successfully defended his WBA World bantamweight title.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We were taking the mick out of him inside that it was a very handy one'
'We were taking the mick out of him inside that it was a very handy one'
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
'It's just me. I always feel a bit better if we had a little scuffle in the game!'
FOOTBALL
Juve fasten grip on Serie A title as they capitalise on Napoli slip up
Juve fasten grip on Serie A title as they capitalise on Napoli slip up
Messi rescues leaders with late late show in Seville
Gareth Bale bags brace as Madrid warm up nicely for Juve showdown
MUNSTER
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
'We've got to be smart, we've got to be physical and we've got to win big moments'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Game of two halves? Mourinho revels in Man United's 'perfect first half'
Fired-up Hammers edge closer to safety as home defeat leaves West Brom looking doomed
REVIEW
Lewandowski nets hat-trick against old club as Bayern annihilate Dortmund in Der Klassiker
Lewandowski nets hat-trick against old club as Bayern annihilate Dortmund in Der Klassiker
Napoli hand Juventus chance to extend lead atop Serie A after slip up
United bump Liverpool back out of second place thanks to Lukaku and Sanchez

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie