New England Patriots wide receiver facing four week suspension for PED use

Edelman during a preseason game in August 2017 against the Detroit Lions.

Edelman during a preseason game in August 2017 against the Detroit Lions.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS wide receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for use of performance-enhancing drugs, ESPN has said.

The 32-year-old has reportedly violated the NFL’s PED’s policy, with the potential suspension meaning he will miss the Patriots’ opening four regular-season games against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions and Dolphins.

If enforced, the suspension will be yet another setback for Bill Belichick’s side ahead of the new campaign having already traded Brandin Cooks and lost Danny Amendola in free agency.

Edelman was absent for the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL and could now be missing until Week 5 when the Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts on 4 October.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!