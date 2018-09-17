This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jurgen Klopp defends 'smart' Neymar amid play-acting criticisms

The Liverpool boss thinks the Brazilian wasn’t fully fit in Russia.

By AFP Monday 17 Sep 2018, 8:48 PM
43 minutes ago 862 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4240763
Neymar (file pic).
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA
Neymar (file pic).
Neymar (file pic).
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp defended Neymar’s play-acting at the World Cup and believes it will be impossible to completely snuff out the Brazilian’s threat when Paris Saint-Germain visit Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Klopp insisted Neymar wasn’t fully fit in Russia after breaking a bone in his foot in February that forced him to miss the rest of the club season with the French giants before the World Cup.

However, the world’s most expensive player earned few plaudits for his performances and became a figure of fun for his constant feigning of injury as Brazil crashed out at the quarter-finals to Belgium.

“When I saw a few games at the World Cup and I know people are talking about that and it looked like he made a bit more of situations. But it’s a normal reaction because players are going for him, that’s the truth, and he wants to protect himself. I understand that,” said Klopp on Monday.

“I’m not sure it’s possible to avoid his quality 100%. He’s a fantastic footballer, outstanding.”

He was not fit at the World Cup and he tried to take the responsibility for his country. Belgium played an outstanding game against Brazil, but if Neymar is fit, Brazil wins it. That’s how it is.

“He was injured and so he had to save himself a bit. He’s not a person who wants to act because if you are like that you cannot play football.

“He got rested at the weekend so he will be 100% fresh, he’s not injured any more. We will see the full package Neymar.”

- Tuchel ‘one of the best’ -

Despite splashing over €400 million on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG failed to progress beyond the last 16 in their quest to win a first-ever Champions League.

But Klopp, who led Liverpool to the final in May, believes marrying a richly talented squad with new coach Thomas Tuchel makes the French giants an even bigger threat to win the competition this season.

The players they have, the manager they have, they all brought it together to go as far as possible in the Champions League,” he added.

“He is an outstanding coach. I really thought it was a smart decision of PSG to sign Tuchel,” said Klopp.

“For this kind of team with unbelievable individual quality, you still need a manager who can teach or educate them in playing together and they brought in one of the best I know. That makes them quite a big challenge for us.”

Liverpool have built on the momentum of reaching last season’s final and a summer of shrewd investment in the transfer market by winning all five of their opening Premier League games.

However, as they prepare to face one of the world’s most daunting attacking tridents in Neymar, Mbappe and Edison Cavani, Klopp could be without one of his prolific front three.

Roberto Firmino suffered an abrasion after being poked in his left eye by Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen on Saturday and is a doubt to partner Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

“Would he play today? No chance, but we all hope tomorrow (he’ll be okay),” said Klopp.

“It’s a big relief for us. It’s painful, nobody needs that, but he will be fine. We only don’t know exactly when. Another 30 hours until the game so we will see how it develops.”

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    CORK
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    FOOTBALL
    Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off
    Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off
    'Uefa panel needs to be sacked!': Bale baffled by goal of the season snub
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    LEINSTER
    'I stared down not having it. I made a pact with myself to enjoy every minute I get'
    'I stared down not having it. I made a pact with myself to enjoy every minute I get'
    'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster
    Gibson-Park keeps focus on upping his skill-set rather than potential Ireland call

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie