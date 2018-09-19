This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We scored wonderful goals... they were thunderballs' - Klopp hails lethal Liverpool

The Liverpool manager heaped praise on his players following his their dramatic 3-2 victory against PSG last night.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 8:40 AM
Jurgen Klopp alongside goalscorer Roberto Firmino after full time.
Image: Martin Rickett
Jurgen Klopp alongside goalscorer Roberto Firmino after full time.
Jurgen Klopp alongside goalscorer Roberto Firmino after full time.
Image: Martin Rickett

JURGEN KLOPP SALUTED lethal finishes from Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge as Liverpool kicked off their Champions League campaign with a dramatic 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Klopp’s side raced into a two-goal lead against the star-studded French champions thanks to Sturridge’s clinical header and a James Milner penalty.

Thomas Meunier got one back for PSG before the break and Kylian Mbappe looked to have snatched an undeserved Group C draw for the visitors with his 83rd-minute equaliser.

But Brazil forward Firmino came off the bench to steal the points in stoppage time with a predatory finish.

“It was really important we started like we did. We were so strong and good with the ball,” a relieved Klopp said.

“We changed the system because we expected a change from them. We needed all of our focus and we covered a lot of yards and closed all of the gaps.

“We scored wonderful goals, they were thunderballs.”

Sturridge was making his first start of the season and his first in the Champions League for six years.

After being sent on loan to West Bromwich Albion last season, the injury-prone England forward’s Liverpool career looked over.

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Anfield Firmino scored a 90th minute winner at Anfield to snatch all three points. Source: Martin Rickett

But he has returned fitter than ever this season and already has two goals to his credit.

“Daniel (Sturridge) played a super game. I have never seen him as fit as he is in the moment. He was everywhere. He helped left and right and he was in the box when he was needed,” Klopp said.

Sturridge was taken off to make way for Firmino, who was initially left on the bench by Klopp after suffering a nasty eye injury in a clash with Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen at Wembley on Saturday.

But Firmino didn’t have any issues with his vision when he steered a superb finish past PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to send Anfield in ecstasy.

Firmino celebrated by running towards the crowd with one hand covered over his wounded eye, much to Klopp’s amusement.

“You can bring Bobby Firmino on and that helps a lot. I loved his goal celebration,” Klopp grinned.

