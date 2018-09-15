Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp said his side had produced their “best game of the season” after a 2-1 win away to Tottenham Hotspur extended the Premier League leaders’ perfect start to the season.

Goals either side of half-time from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 2-0 up at Wembley, Tottenham’s temporary home while they wait for their new stadium to be completed, before Erik Lamela pulled one back for Spurs deep into stoppage time.

“That was very, very good,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “It was an intense job to do and the boys did it.

“We deserved to win that game today. Over 85 minutes we were really dominant,” the German boss added.

“With and without the ball we caused them massive problems. The things they (Tottenham) usually do usually work, but they didn’t today. The boys stuck to our plan today and it was really good — everybody worked so hard in what was a good performance.”

Klopp added: “That was our best game of the season and the performance was much better than the result.

“That was a tough game, man! Two good teams, two big teams, football as it should be. We won the game and if we win at Tottenham it’s a big result. The players did the job and they worked unbelievable hard, and I’m really proud of them.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said Liverpool had been the better side but was disappointed his team were not awarded a penalty for a foul on Son Heung-Min late on.

“Liverpool were better,” he said after a defeat that left Tottenham in fifth place ahead of the remaining fixtures in this latest round of Premier League games.

“We competed, we were close, and the action at the end of the game was crazy and the challenge on Son at the end should have been a penalty,” the Argentinian insisted.

“Then the result would have been different.

“Of course I am disappointed with the result but we must keep working and improving. Today was a competitive game you can win or you can lose. There are lots of games ahead.

“There are lots of things to assess and analyse — it’s early in the season and this is a moment to be cool and calm. Is this a tough time? Listen, don’t worry about me!”

