Justin Rose finds a birdie to claim FedEx Cup title and $10 million cheque

JUSTIN ROSE HELD his nerve in the most exacting circumstances to birdie the final hole of his PGA Tour season to clinch the FedEx Cup title and its $10 million prize.

The Englishman — having carded five bogeys — had to birdie the 18th hole of the Tour Championship at East Lake to seal the top-five finish he needed to secure the overall FedEx Cup, which determines the season-long PGA Tour champion.

And that he did, with a booming drive down the middle of the fairway before finding the green, albeit slightly fortunately, with his second. Two putts ensured Rose walked off with a birdie four to finish on six-under and in a share of fourth for the tournament.

Rose signed for a three-over 73 on Sunday to add the overall title to a list of achievements which already included an Olympic gold medal and a US Open.

“I felt like a slow death out there for me today. I was waiting for a break all day and to get it on the last hole was great timing,” he said.

“I felt more pressure as I was throwing it away. It was a horrible scenario but fortunately I clicked into gear at the right time.

“Today is going to take a lot of absorbing but I can’t wait to go over to Paris.”

Rose, who will link up with the European team for next week’s Ryder Cup, added his congratulations to Tiger Woods after the 14-time Major winner ended his five-year wait for victory.

“I’d like to congratulate Tiger right now,” he added. “I think the world of golf is really proud of you and is super excited about your game and the way the game of golf is going.”

