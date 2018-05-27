This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Red-hot Rose cruises to victory with four straight rounds in the 60s

The Englishman claimed his second PGA Tour title of the season at the Fort Worth Invitational.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 May 2018, 11:39 PM
23 minutes ago 440 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4039498
Rose held off the field in style to win in Texas.
Image: Getty Images
Rose held off the field in style to win in Texas.
Rose held off the field in style to win in Texas.
Image: Getty Images

JUSTIN ROSE HELD off the field to capture the Fort Worth Invitational for his second PGA Tour win of the season on Sunday.

Rose conquered Colonial Country Club this week, finishing at 20 under.

He fired four straight rounds in the 60s, including a six-under 64 on Sunday.

While players were flying up the leaderboard early in the day, Rose made sure everyone knew he was not moving backwards by birdieing five of his first seven holes. Once he made his move, Rose cruised to victory.

Brooks Koepka, freshly back from a wrist injury that forced him out for over three months, finished second at 17 under.

After starting the week with a disappointing even-par 70, he torched the course the final three days, including a seven-under 63 in the final round.

Koepka, a near lock to make the United States’ Ryder Cup team, looks poised to make some noise during the majors.

A quietly hot Emiliano Grillo finished third at 16 under. The 2016 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year shot a six-under 64 on Sunday to cap a solid week.

Kevin Na started and finished the tournament in style, firing an eight-under 62 Thursday and tying the course record on Sunday with a nine-under 61. He finished fourth at 14 under.

“I played amazing today. I struck it beautifully. Made a ton of putts,” Na said after his round. “You know, on some of these putts that, you know, are two-putter going in. When things are going right, those fall in.

“Round one and round four, today, it felt like it was Groundhog Day. I actually did one better and I’m very pleased with the way I finished this week.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

It’s Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Defending champion crashes out of French Open on opening day at Roland Garros

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

