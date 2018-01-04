Monaco star to replace Coutinho at Liverpool, Man City eye duo and all today's transfer gossip

Updated at 17.20

Monaco's Thomas Lemar has been linked with a move to Liverpool. Source: Imago/PA Images

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

Juventus are believed to be close to sealing a deal for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, with the player expected to join the club in the summer rather than January.

In other Liverpool news, the Reds are reportedly eyeing Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, who is rated at £90 million, as a replacement for the seemingly Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho.

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose. Source: Nigel French

Man United are interested in Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, who is valued at £50 million.

Pep Guardiola is keen on a double swoop to bring Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez to Man City.

Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal. Source: DPA/PA Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is wanted by Juventus, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

Both Manchester clubs are hopeful of signing Jonny Evans, while West Brom are trying to persuade the Northern Ireland defender to sign a new contract.

Theo Walcott could be on his way out of Arsenal. Source: Adam Davy

Theo Walcott could be set to leave Arsenal after 12 years at the club, with Southampton, Everton, Newcastle and West Ham all interested in purchasing the England international.

Tottenham will reward Harry Kane with a new £200,000 a week contract to ward off interest from potential suitors.

Retro deal of the day: Edgar Davids – Inter to Tottenham (free transfer)

Tottenham Hotspur's Edgar Davids is fouled by Aston Villa's Juan Pablo Angel. Source: EMPICS Sport

A Champions League winner with Ajax and three-time Serie A holder for Juventus, Davids moved to Spurs on a free transfer from Inter in the summer of 2005. Though he was coming towards the end of his career, Tottenham’s signing of the Dutch international felt like a big deal at the time, and it proved a successful move overall. Davids became a fan favourite in two seasons at the North London club, helping them earn back-to-back fifth-place finishes, which was their highest-ever Premier League position at the time.

Davids returned to the club where he started, Ajax, in 2007, before ending his career in England with Crystal Palace and then Barnet, where he became player-manager in 2012, spending two years in the role.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

