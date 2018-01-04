  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monaco star to replace Coutinho at Liverpool, Man City eye duo and all today's transfer gossip

Could Thomas Lemar be set for a switch to the Anfield club?

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 4:09 PM
3 hours ago 7,513 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3781498

Updated at 17.20

Imago 20171215 Monaco's Thomas Lemar has been linked with a move to Liverpool. Source: Imago/PA Images

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

Juventus are believed to be close to sealing a deal for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, with the player expected to join the club in the summer rather than January.

In other Liverpool news, the Reds are reportedly eyeing Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, who is rated at £90 million, as a replacement for the seemingly Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Wembley Stadium Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose. Source: Nigel French

Man United are interested in Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, who is valued at £50 million.

Pep Guardiola is keen on a double swoop to bring Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez to Man City.

FC Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund 2:1 Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal. Source: DPA/PA Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is wanted by Juventus, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

Both Manchester clubs are hopeful of signing Jonny Evans, while West Brom are trying to persuade the Northern Ireland defender to sign a new contract.

Arsenal v West Ham United - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Emirates Stadium Theo Walcott could be on his way out of Arsenal. Source: Adam Davy

Theo Walcott could be set to leave Arsenal after 12 years at the club, with Southampton, Everton, Newcastle and West Ham all interested in purchasing the England international.

Tottenham will reward Harry Kane with a new £200,000 a week contract to ward off interest from potential suitors.

Retro deal of the day: Edgar Davids – Inter to Tottenham (free transfer)

Soccer - FA Barclays Premiership - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - White Hart Lane Tottenham Hotspur's Edgar Davids is fouled by Aston Villa's Juan Pablo Angel. Source: EMPICS Sport

A Champions League winner with Ajax and three-time Serie A holder for Juventus, Davids moved to Spurs on a free transfer from Inter in the summer of 2005. Though he was coming towards the end of his career, Tottenham’s signing of the Dutch international felt like a big deal at the time, and it proved a successful move overall. Davids became a fan favourite in two seasons at the North London club, helping them earn back-to-back fifth-place finishes, which was their highest-ever Premier League position at the time.

Davids returned to the club where he started, Ajax, in 2007, before ending his career in England with Crystal Palace and then Barnet, where he became player-manager in 2012, spending two years in the role.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Going nowhere: Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as ‘garbage’>

Diego Costa feels ‘like a footballer again’ after waking from Chelsea nightmare at Atletico>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
Remember Diego Forlan? He's still going strong at 38 and has just completed a move to Hong Kong
Burnley star ends Arsenal and Man City transfer talk by penning new deal
ARSENAL
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
FOOTBALL
'We do not have to hear every day from the people of Munich how good the player is'
'We do not have to hear every day from the people of Munich how good the player is'
Going nowhere: Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as 'garbage'
Allardyce says €30 million striker could feature for Everton against Liverpool
LEINSTER
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
'It's really special being able to come in every day and do something you love with your best friends'
Carbery uses injury lay-off to work on place-kicking with Ireland coach Murphy
MUNSTER
Van Graan dismisses suggestion Munster have a discipline problem
Van Graan dismisses suggestion Munster have a discipline problem
'There was never any intention to leave': CJ wants to repay Munster and Ireland loyalty
Arnold out of Munster's Champions Cup games after three-week ban for red card

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie