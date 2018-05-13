  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Stalemate sees Juventus become first team in Serie A history to win four doubles in a row

The Old Lady saw off a season-long battle with Napoli at the top of the table to claim another Scudetto title.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 May 2018, 10:01 PM
Juventus players celebrate with supporters in the away end at the Stadio Olimpico.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

JUVENTUS CLINCHED A historic seventh successive Serie A title and completed a fourth straight domestic double courtesy of a drab 0-0 draw at Roma, who finished the match with 10 men.

The Bianconeri got the point needed at the Stadio Olimpico to take an unassailable four-point lead over second-place Napoli with a game to spare, adding to the Coppa Italia crown they claimed by beating AC Milan 4-0 on the same ground just four days ago.

It is Massimiliano Allegri’s fourth straight Scudetto and follows the three claimed by Antonio Conte at the start of an unprecedented era of success for the Turin giants – though it remains to be seen whether he will be on hand to extend that streak amid links to Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Juve coach made six changes from the side that started the Coppa final, with Gianluigi Buffon afforded a rest ahead of what could be his final match for the club at home to already-relegated Verona next weekend, and they played like a team lacking coherency, even after Radja Nainggolan was shown two yellow cards in the space of five second-half minutes.

AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A Source: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Roma, who had little to play for having been guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League by Inter’s loss to Sassuolo on Saturday, were far more positive in the opening period but barely went close to testing their former goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve enjoyed a better second half but, although they were unable to get a winner after Nainggolan was dismissed with 22 minutes remaining, a draw was sufficient to ensure their reign over Italy continues.

The visitors were caught in possession inside their own half twice in the opening 10 minutes, but Edin Dzeko and Nainggolan failed to punish them.

Miralem Pjanic was struggling to establish himself against his former club and, after Lorenzo Pellegrini sent a fierce effort flying high and wide, he was booked for a late tackle on the Roma midfielder in the 32nd minute.

The Bianconeri found it difficult to maintain pressure on the opposition and Paulo Dybala’s scuffed shot that skidded narrowly wide following a counter-attack proved their best chance of the half.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-ROMA-JUVENTUS Source: AFP/Getty Images

There was a slight improvement from the visitors after the restart, Dybala rifling home a half-volley from Alex Sandro’s pass before turning to see the offside flag correctly raised.

However, they struggled to test Alisson and Aleksandar Kolarov went close to punishing them in the 65th minute when his 25-yard strike deflected off Pjanic and looped just over the roof of the net.

Juve received a boost when Nainggolan was booked twice in quick succession for fouls on Alex Sandro and Dybala, but Eusebio Di Francesco’s side sat back and defended stoically.

Dybala was denied a penalty after a shove from Juan Jesus with five minutes remaining, before Juve passed the remaining time away to ensure they can focus on celebrating at the Allianz Stadium next weekend.

