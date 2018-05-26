Juventus set to sign €11m out-of-favour United defender Darmian - reports

JUVENTUS ARE SET to complete a deal for Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian as early as next week and remain hopeful of signing Alex Sandro up to a new long-term contract, according to reports.

The Italian champions are likely to wrap up a transfer worth around £10 million (€11m) for Darmian, ending the Italy international’s three-year spell at Old Trafford by signing him to a five-year contract at the Allianz Stadium.

But the deal will not include Alex Sandro, who has been targeted by United, with the Bianconeri insisting he remains a part of their future plans.

Darmian arrived at United from Torino in 2015 for around £13m (€15m/$17m) but, after making 32 starts in his first season under Louis van Gaal, he has rarely been considered a first choice by current manager Jose Mourinho.

He has also spent much of his time under Mourinho playing on the left flank rather than his favoured right, and the vast majority of his involvement in 2017-18 came in minor cup ties or dead-rubber league fixtures.

Mourinho recently insisted that Darmian and fellow exile Daley Blind were still in his plans going into next season but added that the club would listen to offers if it was in the players’ benefit.

“When a player wants to go, if that’s the case, when the right offers arrive in the club we study that because we always try to have the players happy,” he said.

“If happiness means for them to leave, then let’s see what happens. But they are in my plans. I don’t want to sell, I want to keep [them].”

Juventus have been monitoring Darmian’s situation over multiple seasons, and the seven-time reigning champions of Serie A now feel the time is right to make their move. The 28-year-old spent four years with Juve’s city rivals Torino between 2011 and 2015, having previously taken in spells with AC Milan and Palermo.

Meanwhile, United have been known admirers of Alex Sandro for some time as they look to find a long-term solution to their issues at left-back, where Ashley Young has leapt ahead of Luke Shaw in the pecking order in recent times.

But Juve CEO Beppe Marotta insisted on Thursday at the launch of a new book on the club that they will approach the Brazilian’s agent regarding a new contract in the next seven days.

“We will meet next week with his representative and I think there’s a desire to extend the contract,” said Marotta.

Juve are thought to be ready to offer the 27-year-old a deal worth £5m a year until 2022, and are looking to wrap something up before he represents Brazil at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

