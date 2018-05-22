This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Multiple teams still view Colin Kaepernick as a starting NFL quarterback

The former 49ers quarterback’s collusion case against the NFL has uncovered evidence that refutes one of the biggest arguments used against him.

By Business Insider Tuesday 22 May 2018, 12:19 PM
33 minutes ago 833 Views 5 Comments
Colin Kaepernick has not played since the end of the 2016 season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SEVERAL NFL TEAMS have been deposed in Colin Kaepernick’s collusion grievance against the league, and it has reportedly already uncovered some eyebrow-raising information.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the collusion case found that when Kaepernick became a free agent in March, 2017, several teams viewed him as a starting quarterback.

Kaepernick has remained unsigned since becoming a free agent, and while even critics believed his protests during the national anthem played a part in his unemployment, many also argued that teams didn’t think he was good enough to be a starter.

According to Florio, Kaepernick’s team has found evidence otherwise:

“The ongoing collusion case is establishing that multiple teams viewed Kaepernick as a starting NFL quarterback in 2017, and that they continue to view him that way.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, internal franchise documents generated as part of the free-agency evaluation process and testimony from witnesses harvested via depositions in the collusion litigation has established that teams viewed Kaepernick as being good enough not simply to be employed by an NFL team, but to be a starting quarterback for an NFL team.”

Several people in the NFL world have argued that Kaepernick is good enough to warrant a job as a backup quarterback. NFL executives, usually of the anonymous variety, have argued that because Kaepernick thrives in a particular offence, he wouldn’t be useful as a backup option.

According to Florio, the next step for Kaepernick’s team will be trying to prove teams coordinated to keep Kaepernick from getting signed.

Kaepernick has continued to training for another job while he has remained unsigned. In April, it was reported that the Seahawks postponed a meeting with Kaepernick after he declined to answer whether he would continue his national anthem protests. It’s unclear if the meeting was ever rescheduled.

Kaepernick’s former San Francisco 49ers team-mate Eric Reid also filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in May after going unsigned for over two months in free agency. Reid was one of the first players to kneel alongside Kaepernick during the national anthem.

- Scott Davis, Business Insider

Business Insider
