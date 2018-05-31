This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 31 May, 2018
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission

Noel Le Graet’s support for head coach Didier Deschamps’ decision to leave the Real Madrid man out has angered the forward.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 May 2018, 10:39 AM
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

KARIM BENZEMA SLAMMED French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet for showing his “true face” by supporting Didier Deschamps’ decision to leave the Real Madrid striker out of France’s World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old has not been picked by his country since October 2015, having been investigated in relation to an alleged attempt to blackmail his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

Although Deschamps has in the past suggested the door is not closed to Benzema, his ongoing absence has often raised questions.

Le Graet was asked about Benzema’s omission from the World Cup squad in a recent interview and, despite previously saying he would not comment on the situation, he surmised that France now play a certain “style of play and we cannot go back”.

And his comments did not escape the attention of an angered Benzema.

He wrote on his official Twitter account: “Mr [Le] Graet, with all due respect, you’ve lost an opportunity to remain silent.

“I’ve discovered your true face, and this isn’t the one that said he appreciated me and wouldn’t discuss the subject of team selections!”

France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 16 in Kazan but first tackle Italy in an international friendly later this week.

Benzema has turned out 81 times for the national team and has scored 27 goals, placing him ninth in the list of all-time marksmen for Les Bleus. Of the current squad, only Olivier Giroud has struck more goals for his nation.

