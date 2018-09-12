Flood: 'We're doing it for them.'

Flood: 'We're doing it for them.'

AS THE LOUTH ladies footballers take to Croke Park on Sunday for their All-Ireland junior final against Limerick, there’ll be one person on their minds.

In June, their manager Mícheál McKeown passed away after a short illness and just like they’ve done ever since, they’ll be playing in his memory under Darren Bishop.

Their captain Kate Flood joined us on The Ladies Football Show at the TG4 All-Ireland finals media day in Croke Park, and spoke candidly of recent events.

“We’re here now,” she said as she discussed McKeown’s untimely passing.

“It’s just been amazing for him. That’s what he started in November, he was like, ‘One thing I want yous to do is to get to Croke Park.’ We’re all absolutely honoured to be here for him and in memory of him.”

Flood added of his survived wife Mary: “It’s amazing that she’s on this journey as well.

“She’s there with us all the time, always ringing in asking how we’re getting on. It’s brought us all together so much. We’re doing it for them. For his family and Mary.”

Cork captain Ciara O’Sullivan also joined us on the show to preview the highly-anticipated senior final between her side and Dublin, while Tyrone’s Neamh Woods was at hand to discuss their upcoming battle with Meath.

You can watch the full show here: