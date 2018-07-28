Katie Taylor obliterates overmatched Kimberly Connor to defend world titles

KATIE TAYLOR HAS retained her world titles after a quick destruction of Kimberly Connor in a mandatory defence of her IBF strap at London’s O2 Arena.

The 32-year-old Irishwoman broke the IBF number-two ranked American inside three rounds, but was forced to fight through a fairly gruesome swelling beneath her right eye after the fighters’ heads came together in the opener.

Taylor improves to 10-0, 5KOs and will once more defend her belts versus Puerto Rican Cindy Serrano in Chicago in October.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Both boxers emerged from the tunnel with steely glares – Connor to Drake’s ‘Forever’ and Taylor to Blur’s ‘Song 2′, the latter whose iconic opening chords were preceded by a rapturous welcome as the champion was announced to a sizeable London crowd.

Taylor, in black but sporting decidedly more gold than is her wont, immediately went to work to body and head, penetrating Connor’s sturdy guard with a couple of sharp left hooks and two thudding straight rights.

The American, in white with red trim, found the target with a couple of solid shots of her own, but their impact paled by comparison.

Still, the mouse under Taylor’s right eye that became jarringly conspicuous at the start of the second was a testament to Connor’s will to get up close and personal.

Though caused by a clash of heads that was clearly accidental, the Texan paid for it: in the second verse, Taylor upped the ante, firing with more volume and venom.

She found a home for that often underutilised left hook to the body which felled Anahi Sanchez in Cardiff last year, stinging Connor to the liver before turning her attention north in twos and threes.

Jack Wilshere was an interested spectator Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Perhaps sensing that, were the skin to break on her cheek swelling, October’s defence versus Cindy Serrano might be jeopardised, Taylor continued that high-octane assault into the third before Connor – taking serious heat at this point – inevitably unravelled.

The 38-year-old’s legs were jellied by a thunderous hook, and Taylor, almost eerily composed and callous, sliced her apart with a surgeon’s precision.

Connor – doing the funny dance at this point – was stopped on her feet but might have had a violent consultation with the canvas were it not for referee Steve Grey’s timely intervention.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The American, whose record falls to 13-4-2 (5KOs), smirked ruefully as Grey steadied her in his arms, but rightly had no complaints about the stoppage.

Taylor marches on to Chicago and a date with Cindy Serrano, the former WBO featherweight queen whose five-weight world champion sister, Amanda, wants a piece of Taylor soon afterwards.

That feeling, of course, is mutual.