This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 28 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Katie Taylor obliterates overmatched Kimberly Connor to defend world titles

It’s onto Chicago for Taylor, whose record as a professional improves to 10-0, 5KOs.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 18,056 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/4153427
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR HAS retained her world titles after a quick destruction of Kimberly Connor in a mandatory defence of her IBF strap at London’s O2 Arena.

The 32-year-old Irishwoman broke the IBF number-two ranked American inside three rounds, but was forced to fight through a fairly gruesome swelling beneath her right eye after the fighters’ heads came together in the opener.

Taylor improves to 10-0, 5KOs and will once more defend her belts versus Puerto Rican Cindy Serrano in Chicago in October.

Katie Taylor receives her WBA and IBF belts Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Both boxers emerged from the tunnel with steely glares – Connor to Drake’s ‘Forever’ and Taylor to Blur’s ‘Song 2′, the latter whose iconic opening chords were preceded by a rapturous welcome as the champion was announced to a sizeable London crowd.

Taylor, in black but sporting decidedly more gold than is her wont, immediately went to work to body and head, penetrating Connor’s sturdy guard with a couple of sharp left hooks and two thudding straight rights.

The American, in white with red trim, found the target with a couple of solid shots of her own, but their impact paled by comparison.

Still, the mouse under Taylor’s right eye that became jarringly conspicuous at the start of the second was a testament to Connor’s will to get up close and personal.

Though caused by a clash of heads that was clearly accidental, the Texan paid for it: in the second verse, Taylor upped the ante, firing with more volume and venom.

She found a home for that often underutilised left hook to the body which felled Anahi Sanchez in Cardiff last year, stinging Connor to the liver before turning her attention north in twos and threes.

Jack Wilshere in attendance Jack Wilshere was an interested spectator Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Perhaps sensing that, were the skin to break on her cheek swelling, October’s defence versus Cindy Serrano might be jeopardised, Taylor continued that high-octane assault into the third before Connor – taking serious heat at this point – inevitably unravelled.

The 38-year-old’s legs were jellied by a thunderous hook, and Taylor, almost eerily composed and callous, sliced her apart with a surgeon’s precision.

Connor – doing the funny dance at this point – was stopped on her feet but might have had a violent consultation with the canvas were it not for referee Steve Grey’s timely intervention.

Katie Taylor celebrates her title defence Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The American, whose record falls to 13-4-2 (5KOs), smirked ruefully as Grey steadied her in his arms, but rightly had no complaints about the stoppage.

Taylor marches on to Chicago and a date with Cindy Serrano, the former WBO featherweight queen whose five-weight world champion sister, Amanda, wants a piece of Taylor soon afterwards.

That feeling, of course, is mutual.

Katie Taylor weighs in ripped and ready to defend world titles in London

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
'It's the dream start, but it's only a start' - More to come from 'magnificent' Ireland
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Morata on form for Chelsea as Inter fall on penalties
Morata on form for Chelsea as Inter fall on penalties
Özil scores on Gunners return as impressive Arsenal thump PSG by four goals
Wolves goalkeeper retires after year-long battle with leukemia
TOUR DE FRANCE
Wales celebrates as Geraint Thomas secures Tour de France victory on penultimate stage
Wales celebrates as Geraint Thomas secures Tour de France victory on penultimate stage
'There's nothing I can do to prove it': Thomas tells Sky critics victory will stand the test of time
Thomas stretches Tour de France lead as Ireland's Martin moves up to eighth
PREMIER LEAGUE
Klopp: Karius Champions League final nightmare didn't cause Alisson pursuit
Klopp: Karius Champions League final nightmare didn't cause Alisson pursuit
Monaco complete five-year deal for Russia's 22-year-old World Cup star
Everton cut their losses and sell Dutch midfielder Klaassen to German club after disastrous spell
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Cork City send ex-Ireland U21 defender out on loan to Finn Harps
Cork City send ex-Ireland U21 defender out on loan to Finn Harps
Hoban says spitting incident sparked red card confusion
'I don't think I was physically and mentally ready to go over to England'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie