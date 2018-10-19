Taylor, Tennyson and respective opponents make weight for Irish world title doubleheader

Gavan Casey reports from Boston

KATIE TAYLOR AND James Tennyson have both made weight for their respective world title clashes tomorrow night at Boston’s TD Garden, and so too have their opponents.

With their fight having been this afternoon confirmed as the co-main event at the home of the Celtics and Bruins, WBA and IBF World champion Taylor tipped the scales at 134.6lbs.

Former featherweight champ Cindy Serrano was a full two pounds lighter at 132.2 but looked utterly unfazed by the Bray woman.

Both of these women safely on weight for TD Garden tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/ScTELBVNvT — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) October 19, 2018

James Tennyson came in dead at the 130-pound limit for his IBF World featherweight title showdown with Tevin Farmer, with champion ‘American Idol’ Farmer safely on weight at 129.6lbs.

West Belfast’s ‘Assassin’ towered over the Philadelphia native and is very much a live underdog in his maiden world title tilt.

Ireland’s James Tennyson 130lbs dead; champion Tevin Farmer 129.6, I believe. Could be a cracker, this one. #HuTenny pic.twitter.com/btDid6PjlI — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) October 19, 2018

Gorey garda Niall Kennedy also came head to head with opponent ‘Brutal’ Brendan Barrett, with both unbeaten heavyweights sharing a fist-bump after a fairly heated staredown.

In the headliner, Rhode Island’s Demetrius Andrade came in bang on the middleweight limit of 160 pounds for his vacant WBO world title clash with Walter Kautondokwa.

The 33-year-old Namibian — a replacement for Billy Joe Saunders — came in light at 158.6.

Farmer-Tennyson, Taylor-Serrano, and Andrade-Kautondokwa will all be broadcast live on Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK.

